Australia Revamps T20I Squad for West Indies Tour
Australia has announced two key changes to its T20I squad for the five-match series against the West Indies starting July 21, 2025. Opener Jake Fraser McGurk and fast bowler Xavier Bartlett have been called up, replacing Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood respectively.
This move comes as Australia, a team currently riding high with 12 wins out of their last 14 T20Is, begins early preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled in India and Sri Lanka next year.
Spencer Johnson has been ruled out due to a lingering back injury, while Josh Hazlewood has returned home to rest and prepare for the upcoming South Africa series.
Jake Fraser McGurk, a 23 year old aggressive top order batter, is seen as a rising force in white ball cricket. Despite missing out on a national contract recently, he’s set to use this opportunity to relaunch his international career. Known for his explosiveness, Fraser McGurk made global headlines after scoring the fastest List A century in just 29 balls and backing it up with a sensational IPL season where he struck at a jaw-dropping rate of 234.
Joining him is Xavier Bartlett, a 26 year old right arm quick who’s been gaining attention for his consistency and pace. He was the top wicket taker in the 2023–24 Big Bash League and already made his T20I debut earlier this year, where he impressed with his performance.
Australia’s T20I captain Mitchell Marsh will continue to lead the side after a successful stint both with bat and as skipper. Under his leadership, Australia has won 12 of its last 14 T20Is, a record that underscores their dominance in the format. The squad balances experience (Glenn Maxwell, Tim David) with emerging talent (Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen).
The five T20Is will be split between Kingston (two matches) and Basseterre (three), running from July 21–28. For Australia, this is more than just another series—it’s a testing ground for World Cup preparations. "Fringe players have a chance to cement their spots," says an analysis, while the team aims to maintain its winning momentum.
The Squad in Full
Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa
Match Schedule:
- 1st T20I – July 21, Kingston
- 2nd T20I – July 23, Kingston
- 3rd T20I – July 25, Basseterre
- 4th T20I – July 26, Basseterre
- 5th T20I – July 28, Basseterre