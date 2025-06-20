Australia Turns to Youth After Smith Injury, Labuschagne Omission
Australia will begin their 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) campaign without two of their most established batters, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Smith is sidelined due to a finger injury, while Labuschagne has been dropped from the playing XI due to sustained poor form.
This reshuffle will see Josh Inglis and 19 year old Sam Konstas step into the starting line up for the first Test against the West Indies starting June 25 in Barbados.
Smith Sidelined by Injury
Steve Smith, a key figure in Australia’s Test team and a central player during their previous WTC campaigns, suffered a dislocated finger while fielding in the slips during the recent WTC Final loss to South Africa at Lord’s.
He had to leave the field and did not return, watching the rest of the game from the pavilion. His absence in the opener is confirmed, though he is being monitored for a potential return for the second Test in Grenada on July 3.
“Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we’ll give him another week’s rest and assess his functionality after that,” said George Bailey, Australia’s Chair of Selectors.
Smith’s absence leaves a big gap in the batting order, particularly after he had managed a gritty half century during the WTC Final, despite Australia’s eventual defeat.
Labuschagne Dropped After Prolonged Dip
While Smith’s exclusion is due to injury, Labuschagne’s is form based. Once the world’s top ranked Test batter, Labuschagne has seen a sharp decline in performance. Since scoring his last century in July 2023 during the Ashes series in Manchester, he has averaged just 24.7 over 16 Tests.
In the WTC Final against South Africa, he was moved up the order to open, but returned scores of just 17 and 22, failing to capitalize on either start. His overall average remains a solid 46.19 from 104 Test innings, but recent performances have not matched expectations.
“Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team,” Bailey explained. “He understands his output hasn’t been at the level we, or he, expects. We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively.”
Despite being dropped from the playing XI, Labuschagne remains in the broader squad and may feature later in the series depending on performances and team requirements.
New Opportunities:
In place of the two seasoned players, Australia has handed opportunities to wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis and teenage top order batter Sam Konstas.
Inglis, 30, made an immediate impact in his Test debut earlier in 2025 in Sri Lanka, scoring a century and demonstrating his capability in the longer format after spending much of his career in white ball cricket. Bailey highlighted Inglis’s “great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition” as key factors in his selection.
Konstas, just 19, is being fast tracked into the senior side after eye catching performances domestically and in his brief international exposure. He burst onto the scene with an aggressive, near run a ball 60 against India in last year’s Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where he faced world class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah with composure.
“We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers,” Bailey said about the pair.
Start of a New Cycle
This first Test marks the beginning of the 2025–2027 World Test Championship cycle for both Australia and the West Indies. For Australia, it’s also their last three-Test series before the Ashes begin in Perth on November 21, making this series crucial for player development and team cohesion.
The final Australian XI and the exact batting order for the Barbados Test are yet to be confirmed. The full squad includes: Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, and Matt Kuhnemann, along with Smith (injured), Labuschagne (dropped), Konstas, and Inglis.
The West Indies will be led by Roston Chase and include key names such as Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales. Their squad features a mix of experienced players and emerging talent as they too begin their WTC journey.