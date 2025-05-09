Australian Stars Trying to Head Home Amid Pak-India Escalation
Australian cricketers are preparing to return home as the situation between the two countries escalates rapidly. Both India and Pakistan have already postponed their respective T20 leagues, and the situation appears to be worsening by the hour.
Australian players participating in the IPL are expected to leave the country as soon as Saturday to avoid being caught in the ongoing conflict. Three IPL teams — Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad — are already out of contention for playoff qualification, so releasing their Australian players shouldn’t be an issue.
However, teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, who rely heavily on their Australian players, may face difficulties. Both teams are currently in the top four on the league table. RCB relies on Tim David’s finishing prowess, and Josh Hazlewood is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the league. Similarly, PBKS would need Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis in their squad if they hope to qualify for the playoffs.
On Thursday, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals — both still in contention — was abandoned due to a power failure at the ground. Kings’ coach Ricky Ponting expressed concern about the league’s future this season. “We’re not sure where we’re going at the moment… there’s been some talk about Ahmedabad and some talk about Jaipur,” said Ponting.
A similar situation is unfolding in Pakistan. The PCB first shifted the tournament to the UAE but has now, on the advice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, decided to postpone the tournament entirely, with just six games remaining.
Currently, six Australian stars — David Warner, Max Bryant, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Mitch Owen, and Ben Dwarshuis — are playing in the PSL. “I regret that our domestic audience and cricket lovers will not be able to watch these matches in Pakistan’s stadiums,” Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement before the PSL was officially postponed.
Many cricket boards, including West Indies Cricket and Cricket Australia, have already issued statements regarding the safety of their players in the PSL and IPL. A Cricket Australia spokesperson expressed concern and said they are closely monitoring the situation. “We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian government, the PCB, BCCI, and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region.”