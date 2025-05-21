Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen Miss Out as Pakistan Announces Squad for T20I Series Against Bangladesh
Some big names are missing from the squad announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh at home. Former skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi are among those who won’t be part of the three-match series. Their exclusion is based purely on their recent form in the ongoing PSL, according to the PCB.
This series will also mark Mike Hesson’s first assignment as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.
All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will lead the 16-member squad in the T20 series. Shadab Khan will serve as Agha's deputy, while veteran batsman Fakhar Zaman makes a comeback into the side. Experienced white-ball pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah have also made the final cut.
Saim Ayub, the young left-handed opener, returns to the national side after missing out on the Champions Trophy at home due to injury. He played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and has slowly regained form after a few hiccups at the beginning.
The main highlight from the squad is the inclusion of batter Sahibzada Farhan after a marvelous PSL season with Islamabad United. This will be the 29-year-old’s first call-up to the T20 side since 2018. He is currently the top run-scorer in the PSL, with 394 runs in 10 outings at a strike rate of 154.5.
Change in Schedule
The Pakistan Cricket Board has also revised the T20I schedule against Bangladesh, cutting down the series by two matches to a three-match series. The initial plan was for three T20Is and three ODIs, which was later changed to a five-match T20I series to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
It was earlier decided that the iconic Faisalabad Stadium would host two T20Is, but those two matches have now been scrapped. Lahore will host all three matches of the series.
Pakistan Squad
Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub.
Series Schedule
- First T20I: Wednesday, May 28 – Gaddafi Stadium
- Second T20I: Friday, May 30 – Gaddafi Stadium
Third T20I: Sunday, June 1 – Gaddafi Stadium