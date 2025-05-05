Bangladesh Announces Squad for T20 Series Against UAE and Pakistan
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced its 16-member squad for the upcoming T20 series against the UAE and Pakistan, with Litton Das appointed as the new T20 captain. Mahedi Hasan will serve as his deputy.
Litton replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto, who stepped down from the captaincy in January 2025. Despite relinquishing the leadership role, Shanto remains part of the squad.
The announcement also marks the return of several experienced players. Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam, who were left out of the squad for the West Indies tour, have been recalled for this important series.
Bangladesh had a successful outing in the Caribbean, securing a historic 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies. One of the standout aspects of the tour was Litton Das’ leadership, as he captained the team in Shanto’s absence. His calm and strategic captaincy on foreign soil earned widespread praise. He has also previously captained the national side in one Test and seven ODIs.
Litton’s appointment is not just a short-term fix—he will lead the squad through to the next T20 World Cup. “Litton Das will lead the side until the T20 World Cup next year,” confirmed Bangladesh Cricket Operations Chairman Najmul Abedin. “Experience has been a key factor. We don’t have many seasoned players in the current setup. While there have been concerns about his form, we believe in his potential. If he can refine his game, he’ll be an invaluable asset to the team.”
Bangladesh faces a packed schedule in May. The team will first travel to Sharjah for a two-match T20I series against the UAE, scheduled for May 17 and 19. They will then head to Pakistan for a five-match T20 series starting May 25.
Bangladesh T20 Squad:Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vc), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.