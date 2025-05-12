Bangladesh Cricket Board in Constant Contact with PCB over Upcoming Pakistan Tour
The BCB has been in active and constant discussions with the PCB regarding the recent military clashes between Pakistan and India, and the upcoming tour of the Bangladesh cricket team to Pakistan. The team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 for a five-match T20 series.
The BCB released an official statement regarding the issue on Saturday:
"The BCB wishes to reiterate that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the Board's highest priority. All decisions concerning the tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and Bangladesh cricket."
The Bangladesh cricket team will start their tour with a stop in Dubai, where they will play two T20 matches against the UAE in Sharjah, on May 17 and 19. After that, they will travel to Lahore for their series against Pakistan. The tour is part of the preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled in India and Sri Lanka in late September.
Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana, two players from the Bangladesh squad, were already in Pakistan participating in the PSL. However, as the clashes intensified between the two countries, both players left for their home countries on Friday. Rishad Hossain was part of the Lahore Qalandars squad, while Nahid Rana was playing for Peshawar Zalmi.
Even if the PSL resumes in the upcoming week, it is highly unlikely that the two players will return to represent their respective franchises due to their national team commitments.