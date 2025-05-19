Bangladesh Extends UAE Cricket Series Amid Pakistan Tour Uncertainty
Bangladesh will play an extra Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 21 in Sharjah, expanding their series from two to three games. This decision, confirmed by both cricket boards, aims to keep Bangladesh’s team prepared and in the region while they await clarity on a politically sensitive five-match T20I tour of Pakistan.
Why the Extra Match?
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the additional game after their planned tour of Pakistan, originally set to begin on May 25, faced delays. The postponement stemmed from the temporary suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. After a ceasefire eased hostilities, the PSL final was rescheduled for May 25, directly clashing with Bangladesh’s initial tour dates.
To adjust, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a revised schedule: the series against Bangladesh would now start on May 27 and conclude on June 5. However, with the timeline still uncertain, Bangladesh opted to stay in the UAE (a neutral venue) and play an extra match there. This ensures logistical flexibility; if the Pakistan tour proceeds, the team can fly directly from the UAE.
While the Bangladesh government has given preliminary approval for the Pakistan tour, the BCB is awaiting an official written confirmation. Additionally, some players have raised security concerns about traveling to Pakistan.
“We have got the green signal [from the government] though we are yet to receive the official letter,” a BCB official stated. “After getting the letter, we will start talking with our players as we learnt that some of them are reluctant to travel citing security reasons. One thing we can assure is that we won’t push anyone.”
Series Performance and Key Players
Bangladesh dominated the first T20I against the UAE, winning by 27 runs. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon scored a century (100+ runs), helping his team post a strong total of 191 runs for 7 wickets in their 20 overs.
UAE, in response, were bowled out for 164 runs. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud starred with 3 wickets for 33 runs. The squad, led by captain Litton Das and vice-captain Mahedi Hasan, includes experienced players like Mustafizur Rahman, known for his precise bowling, and young talents like Tanzid Hasan.