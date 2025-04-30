Bangladesh Roar Back to Level Series with Dominant Win Over Zimbabwe in Chattogram
By Shah Faisal
Bangladesh produced a stirring comeback to level the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe with a crushing innings-and-106-run win in Chattogram. The win was driven by a sensational all-round display from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who struck a defiant century and backed it up with a five-wicket haul, and a composed hundred from Shadman Islam. Taijul Islam also played a crucial role with the ball, taking eight wickets across both innings.
Tajul Islam Constrained Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe posted 217 runs in their first innings, courtesy of a 90-run partnership between Nick Welch and Sean Williams. However, Bangladesh’s spinners struck back, preventing Zimbabwe from running away with the game after being 162 for 2. Taijul Islam claimed 6 for 60, registering his 16th five-wicket haul in Tests.
Shadman’s Steady Hundred Sets the Tone
For Bangladesh, it was Shadman Islam who laid the foundation with a steady and patient century. He occupied the crease and stitched together crucial partnerships with the top order. His hundred came at a pivotal moment, ensuring the innings didn’t collapse and allowing the middle and lower order to capitalize. His knock helped wipe out most of the initial deficit and created the platform for Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s game-defining innings.
Mehidy’s Masterclass
Leading by only two runs at the fall of the seventh wicket, Bangladesh needed to stretch their lead to regain control. Mehidy Hasan Miraz responded with a sensational 104 off 161 balls. He expertly marshaled the tail, sharing a 63-run stand with Taijul Islam for the eighth wicket and a 96-run partnership with debutant Tanzim Hasan for the ninth. Even No. 11 Hasan Mahmud held firm, enabling Mehidy to bring up his second Test century, laced with 11 boundaries and a six. Bangladesh ended with a formidable 444, securing a 217-run lead.
Zimbabwe's Bowling Falters
It was a forgettable outing for Zimbabwe’s bowlers, especially after their spirited showing in Sylhet. They struggled to take timely wickets and failed to dislodge Bangladesh’s tailenders, who collectively added nearly 150 runs—a margin that ultimately proved fatal. Blessing Muzarabani managed just one wicket, while Vincent Masekesa’s 5 for 115 from 31 overs was valiant but insufficient.
Taijul and Mehidy Run Through Zimbabwe
With a strong lead in hand, Bangladesh’s bowlers seized momentum. Taijul Islam struck early in Zimbabwe’s second innings, removing Brian Bennett and Nick Welch. Welch, who had impressed in the first innings, fell LBW to Taijul after a successful review.
Mehidy then spun a web around Zimbabwe’s batters. He dismissed captain Craig Ervine—one of the few to resist—and followed it up with a triple strike: Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga, and Wellington Masakadza all fell in quick succession. His fifth wicket came when he had Sam Curran caught behind for a gritty 46.
Taijul wrapped up the innings with his third wicket, and Mominul Haque added a run-out to seal both the innings and the match.
A Statement Win and a Series Saved
This emphatic win not only helped Bangladesh level the series 1-1 but also snapped a streak of six consecutive home Test defeats to New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. A series loss to Zimbabwe would have increased scrutiny from the board and the media, especially in a cricket-loving country like Bangladesh, where such results are felt deeply by fans.
Mehidy Hasan Named Player of the Match and Series
Mehidy’s heroic effort—104 runs and a five-wicket haul—delivered one of the finest all-round performances of his career. It was his second time in Tests scoring a century and taking five wickets in the same match. He was rightfully named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series.