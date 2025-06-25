Bangladesh Set to Host Pakistan for Three-Match T20I Series in July
Bangladesh has officially announced the schedule for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, set to take place later this July at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
The series, which kicks off on July 20, comes shortly after Bangladesh endured a clean sweep at the hands of Pakistan in a similar series held earlier this month on Pakistani soil. Now playing at home, Bangladesh will look to bounce back and restore confidence ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
All three matches are scheduled to be played at the same venue in Mirpur on the following dates:
1st T20I: July 20
2nd T20I: July 22
3rd T20I: July 24
With both teams keen to sharpen their strategies in sub-continental conditions, the series serves as a key preparatory opportunity leading up to the global tournament.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is currently in Sri Lanka for an all-format tour that includes two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The ongoing Test series, part of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, saw a draw in the opener at Galle, with the second Test underway in Colombo.
The home T20Is against Pakistan are expected to attract considerable local support, especially as the Tigers aim to regroup and respond strongly on their turf.