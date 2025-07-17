Bangladesh Stick with Winning Formula for Pakistan T20I Series
Bangladesh has named an unchanged 16 member squad for the upcoming three match T20I series against Pakistan, banking on the same group that secured a historic 2-1 away win over Sri Lanka.
The decision underscores the selectors' faith in a team riding high on confidence, led by captain Litton Das, who became the first Bangladesh skipper to win two overseas T20I series.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) emphasized continuity ahead of the T20 World Cup. Najmul Abedeen Fahim, BCB's Chairman of Cricket Operations, stated, "It's a different matter if changes are necessary, but till the World Cup, we want consistency and to avoid unnecessary experimentation. It's important to have stability in the squad."
The squad features in form batsmen like Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, and Shamim Hossain, while the bowling attack is spearheaded by off spinner Mahedi Hasan, who claimed 4 for 11 in the decider against Sri Lanka. Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain also impressed with economical spells.
Pakistan Squad for this Series
Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, arrived in Dhaka on July 16 with a squad missing several key players. Senior stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested, while Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf are sidelined with injuries.
Shadab recently underwent shoulder surgery, and Rauf suffered a hamstring injury during the Major League Cricket (MLC) season in the USA.
The visitors have included uncapped pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza, signaling a focus on testing fringe players ahead of the World Cup.
Historical Context and Conditions
Bangladesh faces an uphill battle against Pakistan’s dominant T20I record, 19 wins in 22 matches, including a 3-0 whitewash in Lahore earlier this year. However, the hosts will draw confidence from their recent form and home advantage, though monsoon rains in Dhaka could disrupt pitch conditions.
Series Schedule
All matches will be played under floodlights at the Shere Bangla National Stadium:
- 1st T20I: July 20
- 2nd T20I: July 22
- 3rd T20I: July 24
For Bangladesh, this is a chance to build momentum and prove their recent success isn’t a fluke. For Pakistan, it’s an opportunity to blood new talent in the absence of established names. With both teams missing senior players, the series could hinge on which side adapts faster to the conditions and pressure.