Bangladesh Test Squad Announced for WTC Opener Against Sri Lanka, Shanto Retains Captaincy
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has confirmed Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as Test captain for another year, leading a 16-member squad in the upcoming two match series against Sri Lanka that launches Bangladesh’s 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.
The series opens in Galle on June 17, followed by the second Test in Colombo starting June 25, with the team departing for Sri Lanka on June 13.
Shanto, a 25-year-old top-order batter who has scored 1,889 runs in 35 Tests, retains the captaincy amid recent mixed results, including a drawn home series against Zimbabwe and T20I losses to the UAE and Pakistan.
The BCB explicitly backed his leadership, stating, "Top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto has been retained as Bangladesh’s Test captain for another year, continuing in the leadership role he assumed in 2024.All rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz also continues as the vice-captain".
Miraz’s role as vice-captain underscores his dual value as an off-spinner and lower-order batter, crucial for balancing the side.
The squad features key returns:
Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das rejoins after injury ruled him out of the Zimbabwe series, strengthening the middle order with his aggressive strokeplay.
Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, absent since July 2023, bolsters the pace attack alongside recalled right-arm quick Nahid Rana, whose raw speed could exploit Sri Lankan conditions.
Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad also earns a recall, adding depth to a spin unit led by Miraz, Taijul Islam, and Nayeem Hasan.
Notable exclusions include:
Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, all part of the recent Zimbabwe series, are omitted now as selectors prioritize experience and fresh momentum.
The batting lineup leans on seasoned campaigners like Mushfiqur Rahim, whose 81 Tests bring stability, and Mominul Haque, a proven middle-order anchor. Openers Shadman Islam and Anamul Haque Bijoy face the critical task of weathering Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy attack early in the innings.
For Bangladesh, currently ninth in Test rankings, this series represents more than just WTC points; it is a chance to reverse recent disappointments and achieve a historic first Test series win in Sri Lanka.
With the WTC cycle emphasizing away results, the recalled trio of Ebadot, Murad, and Rana could prove pivotal in shaping Bangladesh’s campaign.
Bangladesh Test Squad:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice-Captain), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed