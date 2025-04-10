Bavuma sustains elbow injury two months out from the WTC Final
By Mishaal Mubarak
South African skipper, Temba Bavuma, has picked up an elbow injury with the World Test Championship (WTC) Final just two months away. Bavuma, who was due to join the Lions in CSA Division 1 First-class Final in Johannesburg, informed the team of his withdrawal from the game due to a niggle in his elbow.
While it remains unclear whether the injury has affected the same elbow he has had a history of troubles with, the news comes as a worrying sign for South African team, just eight weeks out from the WTC Final in London, scheduled to start on June 11 against Australia.
Bavuma missed seven weeks of competitive cricket last year when he landed awkwardly on his left arm while running between wickets during the second one-day game against Ireland in October last year. That awkward land hurt the same elbow that he fractured in 2022. The fracture kept him on the sidelines for three months. The latest niggle marks his fifth major niggle on top of two elbow injuries since 2022. But none of those setbacks had as many stakes involved as this one, with a WTC Final looming large.
The Proteas skipper last played an international game in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy and has no international fixtures scheduled before the WTC Final, with many of South Africa’s regulars currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or on county cricket duty. Bavuma, not part of the IPL, had rejoined the Lions for their last league match in the first-class competition and was expected to return to Johannesburg for the final. However, the injury now rules him out of the title clash, which begins today.
South Africa have not played any red-ball matches so far in the ongoing WTC cycle. The last time they did, during their tour of England, Bavuma was also sidelined with injury and played no part in the series. The team has scheduled practice games in England starting mid-May as they build up to the final.