BCCI Announces Central Contract for Players with Kohli retained in Category A
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the list of players that will receive central contracts for the 2024-25 season. Champions Trophy hero Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan are back in the fold after being excluded last year. However, some players who were part of the previous season’s list failed to make the cut this time.
There will be four main categories of contracts once again. The top bracket, Category A+, features four names: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. All four players were retained from last year’s top tier, with the only change being the omission of veteran spinner R Ashwin following his international retirement. Despite stepping away from T20I cricket after India’s World Cup win last year, Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja continue to remain in the top category.
Rishabh Pant, who had been demoted to Category B last season due to injury, has been upgraded back to Category A. Pant missed over a year of action following a horrific car crash in December 2022 but has made a strong return. He joins Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami in Category A.
Shreyas Iyer, who delivered a string of strong performances in India’s 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, is rewarded with a Category B contract. He joins Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the second tier.
Ishan Kishan, returning to regular cricket, has been included in Category C. The same tier features several first-time inclusions, including Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Abhishek Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana, who have impressed in domestic and IPL performances over the past season.
On the other hand, a few names from last year’s Category C have missed out. Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat, Avesh Khan and Jitesh Sharma have not been offered central contracts for this cycle.
List of contracted players for 2024-25
Category A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra JadejaCategory A: Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh PantCategory B: Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas IyerCategory C: Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.