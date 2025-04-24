BCCI Clarifies Stance on Bilateral Cricket with Pakistan After Pahalgam Tragedy
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reiterated that India will not participate in any bilateral cricket series with Pakistan following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla made the statement during an interview with Sports Tak, emphasizing that the board will continue to align with the Indian government’s stance on this issue.
The attack, carried out by members of the Resistance Front, targeted innocent tourists and claimed the lives of over 20 people, leaving many others injured. The horrific incident has drawn widespread condemnation, including from prominent current and former cricketers. Several players have urged the BCCI to sever all remaining cricketing ties with Pakistan in light of the tragedy.
“We are with the victims and we strongly condemn the attack,” said Shukla. “Whatever our government decides, we will follow. We haven’t played bilateral cricket with Pakistan for over a decade due to the government’s position, and that will remain unchanged.”
India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for a limited-overs series. A reciprocal tour by India was scheduled but never materialized due to the political tensions that followed. Since then, cricketing engagements between the two countries have been limited to multi-nation tournaments organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) or the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
“ICC events are a different matter,” Shukla explained. “We play there because of our engagement with the ICC. But when it comes to bilateral series, there is no question—we will not play Pakistan.”
In recent years, this diplomatic freeze has seen both nations seek alternate venues for their fixtures in multinational tournaments. For instance, during the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy, India declined to travel to Pakistan, and their matches were shifted to neutral venues like the UAE. A similar arrangement is expected moving forward, with Pakistan also agreeing to play its matches outside of India during ICC events hosted there.
As diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan continue to be strained, cricket—often seen as a bridge between cultures—remains firmly caught in the crossfire of geopolitics.