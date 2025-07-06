Bumrah-Less India Records a Statement Win Against England in Second Test at Edgbaston
Was there any doubt about India’s comeback in the second Test after the disastrous defeat in the first? Yes, there were many — and most of them were justified — but Gill and his side had other ideas. Why didn’t India play Bumrah? Why was the batting line strengthened after failing to defend 375? Why didn’t they declare early? And many more questions — but this young Indian side answered them all in style.
England were oozing with confidence before the match. The English media was heaping praise on the team’s victory in the first Test, while the Indian team was being bullied as though they had been defeated by an innings. But Gill and his men knew they were the dominant side in most of the first Test and just needed a bit of a push to break this glorified English castle. And they did just that.
Stokes won the toss and decided to field first on a kind of lukewarm day. England didn’t make any changes to their winning XI, deciding not to risk Jofra Archer despite him playing in the County before the match. He was part of the squad, but Stokes went with the winning formula of Woakes, Tongue, and Carse, along with spinner Shoaib Bashir.
India, on the other hand, decided to drop Bumrah to give him some rest and included Akash Deep in his stead. Many questioned the decision, with former South African great Dale Steyn comparing it to benching Ronaldo. But Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel stuck with their plan — and it paid off big time, as Deep took 10 wickets in the match.
Woakes started superbly with the ball, dismissing KL Rahul for just 2 and making life difficult for batters at the crease. However, despite some assistance from the pitch, Jaiswal and Karun Nair batted brilliantly to neutralize any kind of threat from the bowlers, forming an 80-run partnership. Nair scored 32 while the young Jaiswal played a brilliant knock of 87, forming partnerships first with Nair and then with skipper Gill.
However, the man of the moment was on another level in this match. After a brilliant but losing century in the first match, Gill came out to bat with the intention of making it big this time. Despite some good partnerships, India were 211 for 5 in the third session of the first day and were looking down the barrel of England’s bowling attack. But Gill formed some amazing partnerships with the lower order to take India’s first-innings total to a mammoth 587.
The first one was with Jadeja, and the Indian lower-order southpaw played a gem of an innings to support Gill at the other end, scoring 89. Then there was the surprise inclusion of Washington Sundar, who, according to many, shouldn’t have played the match, but played a brilliant second fiddle to Gill, scoring 42 in a 148-run partnership.
Gill was finally out on 269 to Tongue as he tried to loft a shot but instead ballooned it to the fielder. He scored at a strike rate of almost 70, with 30 fours and three sixes. He also broke some records along the way; scoring most run in an inning by an Indian batter in England.
England’s response in the first innings was horrible, as only four of their batters entered double figures. The highlight of their innings was the 303-run partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. Smith remained unbeaten on 184 while Brook scored 158, taking England’s total to 407. India now had a lead of 180 going into the second innings.
It was a similar case for India in the second innings — after some early struggles, most of their batters clicked. Gill scored another century and was the top scorer of the innings. England, however, weren’t able to take all 10 wickets this time, and India declared at 427 for 6. KL Rahul, Pant, and Jadeja all scored half-centuries while Gill scored 161, taking his match tally to an astounding 430.
England now needed to chase 608 in the fourth innings, with more than four sessions of the Test remaining. But their batting lineup withered away, failing to show any resistance to the excellent bowling by Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. Whenever a partnership looked like it might develop, one of them would strike, sinking England’s ship even further. Jamie Smith was the only one to show any resistance, scoring 88 runs with the help of 9 fours and four sixes.
Though everyone was aware of India’s batting prowess, doubts over India’s ability to take wickets were widespread — especially in the absence of Bumrah. But Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj silenced all the doubters, taking all ten wickets in the first innings and seven in the second. Akash Deep ended the match with a 10-wicket haul, becoming only second Indian bowler to do so in English conditions.