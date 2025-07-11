Bumrah’s Five-For and Archer’s Roaring Comeback Light Up Lord
By Shah Faisal
Jasprit Bumrah etched his name onto the Lord’s honours board with his maiden five-wicket haul at the venue, while Jofra Archer made a stunning return to Test cricket, as England and India delivered another absorbing day in the ongoing third Test. At stumps on Day 2, India stood at 145 for 3 in reply to England’s 387, still trailing by 242 runs but with hope anchored by KL Rahul’s unbeaten 53.
This match has become a celebration of fast bowling excellence. On one hand, Bumrah – rested for the second Test – returned with venom and guile to dismantle England’s innings. On the other, Jofra Archer, returning after nearly four-and-a-half years, gave England fans a glimpse of his old magic with searing pace and aggression.
Bumrah Makes Lord’s His Own
For Bumrah, the stage was set. The hallowed turf of Lord’s, the iconic honours board, and the eager anticipation following his rest in the second Test all came together to produce a spellbinding performance. He picked up 5 for 74, swinging and seaming the ball both ways, and breaking the back of England’s batting. It was his first five-wicket haul at Lord’s and moved him past Kapil Dev as the Indian with the most five-fors in overseas Tests.
Root, who had just brought up his 37th Test hundred – overtaking legends like Rahul Dravid and Steven Smith – was clean bowled by Bumrah with a delivery that sneaked between bat and pad. Bumrah also dismissed Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, and tailenders with a masterful mix of movement and accuracy.
He had rested himself with this match in mind, and it paid off handsomely. When the five-wicket mark was reached, a beaming Mohammed Siraj raised Bumrah’s hand in celebration. The crowd responded with a standing ovation as the fast bowler’s name was etched into the storied history of Lord’s.
Archer’s Thunderous Return
If Bumrah brought finesse and control, Archer brought pace and raw emotion. Making his first Test appearance since February 2021, Archer wasted no time making an impact. His third delivery back in red-ball cricket thundered into Yashasvi Jaiswal at nearly 90mph, resulting in a feathered edge to the slips. Archer roared in celebration — four years of injury rehab, doubts, and setbacks all channeled into that one moment.
Later in the day, he cranked up his pace further, touching 93mph and surprising batters with steep bounce. He had Karun Nair hopping, and even KL Rahul, calm and composed, was rattled momentarily by a well-directed bouncer. But Archer’s real success was in proving that he still belongs at this level — fast, accurate, and dangerous.
It was a personal triumph, and Lord’s, bathed in sunshine, gave him the welcome he richly deserved.
Root Anchors, Smith and Carse Rescue
England’s innings revolved around Joe Root, who completed a poised and technically flawless century — his 37th in Tests — moving him into the top five all-time. The English veteran guided the hosts through a tough morning session and scored at a steady pace before Bumrah undid him.
Jamie Smith continued to justify his selection with another important lower-order contribution. Coming in at 271 for 7, he stitched together a valuable 84-run stand with Brydon Carse. Smith’s crisp strokeplay and mature temperament helped him to a half-century, while Carse celebrated his maiden Test fifty in style, striking boundaries with ease.
Together, the duo lifted England to a respectable total of 387, having been in danger of collapsing well under 300.
Rahul Resists, India Fight Back
In response, India needed a strong start but were pegged back early. Archer removed Jaiswal with a brutal short ball, and Woakes accounted for Shubman Gill, the man in form. Karun Nair looked promising before falling 10 short of a fifty.
But KL Rahul stood firm. His unbeaten 53 at the end of Day 2 came off 113 deliveries, marked by impeccable judgement and patience. He left balls well, played with soft hands, and was alert to scoring opportunities. His balance was tested, especially by Archer’s bounce and Stokes’ angle, but he didn’t flinch.
Alongside Rishabh Pant, who battled through discomfort and finished on 19*, Rahul ensured India ended the day with their hopes intact. The deficit remains steep, but India are far from out of the contest.
Controversy Over the Ball
India’s day wasn’t without frustration. The second new ball, introduced just 10 overs earlier, lost shape, forcing a replacement. The replacement ball, however, looked just as worn. Gill and the umpires engaged in a lengthy discussion, and a second replacement had to be brought in later. It caused visible agitation in the Indian camp, but play eventually resumed smoothly.
A Test in Balance
As the sun set on Day 2, the Test match sits intriguingly poised. England, having scored 387, feel they have enough runs to apply pressure. India, with Rahul well-set and Pant at the crease, will hope to get close. With the series tied at 1-1, the outcome of this match could swing the momentum decisively.
Jofra Archer’s redemption arc, Bumrah’s brilliance, and Rahul’s stoicism – all served up at the Home of Cricket. Lord’s, once again, has lived up to its legendary status.