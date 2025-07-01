Can Bangladesh's New Era Stop Sri Lanka’s Fortress?
By Mehr Jan
When was the last time Bangladesh arrived in Sri Lanka without a single member of its storied “fab five” to guide them?
For the first time in nearly 20 years, the visitors will take the field without Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan or Mashrafe Mortaza—signaling a true changing of the guard just as they try to conquer one of cricket’s hardest away assignments.
Wednesday’s first ODI isn’t just a match—it’s the start of a new identity for Bangladesh under Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who leads the side for the first time as full-time ODI captain.
But while the visitors grapple with transition and patchy form, Sri Lanka is anything but vulnerable. At home, they’ve been nearly untouchable, beating the likes of India, Australia and New Zealand in the past year.
Spin Wars and New Heroes
Sri Lanka’s confidence rests on a fearsome spin arsenal. Wanindu Hasaranga is a wicket away from joining the 100-ODI-wicket club, while Maheesh Theekshana has evolved from T20 specialist to ODI game-changer.
His success in New Zealand, where he claimed seven wickets in two games, proved he’s not just a home-track bully. Even when he isn’t striking, he squeezes scoring and sets the stage for fellow spinners to feast.
Sri Lanka has a settled lineup but must choose an opener alongside Pathum Nissanka and finalize its pace attack. The batting core is solid, while Hasaranga and Theekshana lead a strong home spin unit.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, must confront life without two of its most experienced middle-order stalwarts. With Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah retired, Najmul Hossain Shanto moves down the order, relieved of captaincy responsibilities, while Mohammad Naim is expected to open alongside Litton Das.
This series carries plenty of subplots and milestones. Bangladesh has never won an ODI series in Sri Lanka and enters its first ODI series since 2007 without any member of its “fab five” generation.
Yet Shanto arrives with strong individual numbers, averaging 85.50 against Sri Lanka with a century and two fifties in just five innings. On the other side, Hasaranga sits poised on 99 ODI wickets, ready to mark a personal milestone in front of home fans.
However, as Bangladesh steps into a new era, with legends gone and new faces rising, one question remains: can this young side seize the moment and script history in the heart of Sri Lanka’s stronghold?