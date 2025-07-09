Can New Zealand Afford to Lose Their Hard-Hitting Opener Now?
By Mehr Jan
New Zealand’s plans for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe have taken a significant hit, with explosive opener Finn Allen sidelined by a foot injury.
Allen has been ruled out of the entire series against Zimbabwe and South Africa after picking up a foot injury in the U.S., where he was playing in the burgeoning Major League Cricket (MLC) competition. The 26-year-old injured himself turning out for the San Francisco Unicorns and will return home for assessment and a recovery plan.
It was confirmed Allen will miss all matches in the tri-series, which kicks off July 14. A replacement is yet to be named. “A recovery timeline will be put in place for Allen upon further consultation in New Zealand,” the team said.
A Big Loss for New Zealand's Batting Firepower
Allen’s absence is a blow to New Zealand’s aggressive T20 approach.
Known for his fearless, boundary-heavy style at the top of the order, Allen was in sparkling form in the MLC before injury struck.
He was the tournament’s fifth-leading run-scorer at the time, punctuated by a remarkable 151 in the Unicorns’ opener against Washington Freedom in Oakland—a performance that turned heads globally.
The injury also comes at a time when New Zealand is looking to refine its T20 combinations ahead of next year's ICC T20 World Cup. The Zimbabwe tri-series was set to be a proving ground for Allen’s role as the side’s go-to power-hitter in tough conditions.
Despite the setback, the Black Caps will still field a strong squad in Zimbabwe. Captain Mitchell Santner, batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips, and rising star Rachin Ravindra all return after missing the T20I series against Pakistan in March.
New Zealand’s campaign begins July 16 against South Africa. The full squad includes Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Phillips and Ravindra.
Tri-Series Schedule
July 14 – Zimbabwe vs. South Africa
July 16 – South Africa vs. New Zealand
July 18 – Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand
July 20 – Zimbabwe vs. South Africa
July 22 – New Zealand vs. South Africa
July 24 – Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand
July 26 – Final