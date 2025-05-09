Chaos in Pakistan? PCB Shifts PSL to UAE Amid Rising Tensions
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will now be played in the United Arab Emirates, shifting from the original venues of Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan. The decision comes in response to escalating regional tensions following a recent Indo-Pak conflict.
In an official statement, the PCB confirmed:
“The PCB confirms that the remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE,” adding that “the exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course.”
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, strongly criticizing India’s recent actions and emphasizing the board’s commitment to player safety.
“The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart. However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India.
As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the HBL PSL.
Like in the past, we hope that our stakeholders will rally with us to further the best interests of the tournament, our players and the fans. We are committed to ensuring that the league continues to thrive!”
Only eight matches remain in PSL 10, four league matches and four knockout games, including the final. As the tournament moves to UAE, the playoff race is heating up.
Quetta Gladiators have already secured their spot in the playoffs with 13 points in 9 games. Karachi Kings follow closely in second with 10 points from 8 matches. Defending champions Islamabad United sit third with 10 points in 9 games. Lahore Qalandars are fourth with 9 points in 9 games, while Peshawar Zalmi are fighting for a playoff place with 8 points in 8 matches. Multan Sultans, with only 2 points in 9 games, have been knocked out of the tournament.
Remaining Fixtures of PSL 10:
- Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi
- Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
- Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
- Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
- Qualifier
- Eliminator 1
- Eliminator 2
- Final
The PCB is expected to release the updated match schedule and UAE venues shortly.