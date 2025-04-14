Chennai Super Kings Return to Winning Ways with a Dhoni-Led Thriller Against LSG
In a match that had it all—early wickets, a gritty rescue act, and a thrilling finish—Chennai Super Kings (CSK) edged out Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by three balls to spare in a nail-biting contest. With regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad unavailable, MS Dhoni took over the reins and brought back some much-needed calm and control, guiding CSK to their second win of the season. For LSG, it was a missed opportunity to go top of the points table, undone by a combination of underwhelming fielding and middle-order struggles.
Toss and Team News
MS Dhoni, returning to captaincy duties, won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK made two key changes: Jamie Overton and Sheik Rasheed came into the side in place of R. Ashwin and Devon Conway. Meanwhile, LSG welcomed back Mitchell Marsh into their playing XI.
CSK Playing XI:
Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Nishant Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ramakrishna Ghosh
LSG Playing XI:
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Yash Rathi
Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ryan Breetzke, Himmat Singh
Pant Delivers, but LSG Fall Short Again
After a shaky start with both Markram and Pooran dismissed early, LSG were in deep trouble at 23/2 after four overs. But a timely partnership between Marsh and Pant brought them back into the game. While Marsh held one end, it was Pant who finally found his rhythm this season.
On a tricky surface, the LSG captain anchored the innings with a brilliant 63, displaying patience, power, and leadership. With wickets falling around him, Pant's knock ensured LSG posted a fighting total of 166/8. For CSK, Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja were outstanding with the ball, combining for 7 overs and giving away just 37 runs while picking up two key wickets.
Fast Start, Mid-Innings Collapse, and Dhoni’s Heroics
Chasing 167, CSK got off to a flier. Openers Rachin Ravindra and Sheik Rasheed were dominant in the powerplay, scoring 59 runs in the first six overs. Ravindra's 37 off 22 and Rasheed's 27 off 19 set the tone early, but LSG clawed their way back into the contest with disciplined bowling in the middle overs.
Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep kept the pressure on, and by the end of the 15th over, CSK were wobbling at 111/5, still needing 56 off 30 balls. Enter Dhoni.
The legendary finisher turned back the clock with a vintage cameo—an unbeaten 26 off just 11 balls—including two sixes and a four, expertly pacing the chase alongside Shivam Dube (43* off 37). The pair sealed the deal with three deliveries to spare, triggering euphoric scenes in the CSK dugout.
Man of the Match
MS Dhoni was named Man of the Match for his match-winning cameo and sharp work behind the stumps—an inspiring performance that reminded fans and critics alike why he's still one of the best in crunch moments.