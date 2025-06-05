CLT20-Style World Club Championship is Incoming, Says ECB Chief
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is preparing to launch a new version of the renowned Champions League T20 tournament. The Champions League T20 was scrapped after the final in 2014, in which Australia’s Sydney Sixers came out on top.
The new tournament will be named the “World Club Championship,” much like the Club World Cup in football. ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould believes that a global tournament is necessary right now and is the next logical step amid the recent explosion of franchise cricket.
While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Gould said, "That is on the cards. Without doubt, at some point, there will be a World Club Championship — for both men and women. That's the next logical step."
Almost every senior member of the ICC has launched their own franchise league over the past decade: India has the IPL, Pakistan the PSL, England The Hundred, South Africa the SA20, the UAE the ILT20, and the United States has Major League Cricket.
The original Champions League T20 tournament was discontinued after six seasons, citing a lack of public interest as the main reason, despite securing some major sponsorship deals in its early years. The tournament was a joint venture between the BCCI, Cricket Australia, and Cricket South Africa.
Gould was at the center of the inaugural season of CLT20 — he was the chief executive at Somerset when they beat IPL champions Deccan Chargers in their opening match. "That tournament was ahead of its time," he said. "Commercially, it couldn't keep up with the expectations on it, but it was a really good event."
However, any such venture would need support from the major franchise leagues around the world — especially the IPL. Since the ECB had no direct stake in CLT20, convincing franchise owners this time may prove difficult. When asked about the possibility of participating in the World Club Championship, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told ESPNcricinfo, "If it creates value for cricket at a global stage, definitely we can look at that."