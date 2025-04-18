Cricket On SI

Collegiate Cricket League Kicks Off with Fireworks and Fierce Competition

Opening day delivers high-scoring thrillers, fiery bowling spells, and breakout performances in Austin, Texas

Haider Abbas, Amir Khan

Collegiate Cricket League starts with plenty of entertainment, enthusiasm, and hope for the better future of college cricket in the country
Collegiate Cricket League starts with plenty of entertainment, enthusiasm, and hope for the better future of college cricket in the country / Sports Illustrated

The Collegiate Cricket League launched with a bang in Austin, Texas, capturing the energy and enthusiasm of young cricketers and fans alike. Featuring 12 teams from across the nation, the tournament promises to crown the best college cricket team in the country. The event adopts the fast-paced T10 format to attract a younger audience and deliver non-stop entertainment.

Match 1: Texas A&M vs University of Washington

The tournament opener saw Texas A&M University claim a solid 19-run victory over the University of Washington. Batting first, A&M set a formidable target of 127 runs, powered by Aman Yadav’s 35 and Sidharth Arivarasan’s 31. In response, Washington fought valiantly with Atharva Patwardhan’s explosive 43 off 21 balls and Sahil Kancherla’s steady 35, but they ultimately fell short, ending at 107.

Match 2: Georgetown University vs RICE University

Georgetown University made a thunderous statement in their opener by decimating RICE University. RICE was restricted to a shocking 51/9, with not a single batter reaching double digits. Georgetown’s bowling trio—Rohit Raman, Rohit Ramesh, and Sidharth Myadam—picked up two wickets each, dismantling the opposition. GU chased down the total effortlessly in under 5 overs without losing a single wicket.

Match 3: Texas A&M vs Arizona State University

Texas A&M continued their winning streak by dominating Arizona State University. Batting first, A&M posted 105/7, thanks to Sateesh Shreyan (22 off 12) and Maurya Shah (35 off 23). ASU faltered in the chase, folding for just 62 runs, as Shaunak Gosavi and Sidharth Arivarasan took two wickets apiece.

Match 4: UCLA vs RICE University

It was déjà vu for RICE University, which suffered another heavy defeat, this time at the hands of UCLA. Batting first, RICE struggled yet again, with the exception of Aadit Subedi’s valiant unbeaten 46, dragging the total to 73. However, UCLA made light work of the chase. Trinabh Sahni stole the show, hammering a breathtaking 50 off just 15 balls, as UCLA sealed the win in only 4.1 overs with 9 wickets in hand.

With power-packed performances and thrilling finishes on Day 1, the Collegiate Cricket League is already delivering on its promise of excitement and high-octane cricket. As the competition heats up, all eyes will be on teams like Texas A&M and Georgetown, who have stamped their authority early on.

Published
Haider Abbas
HAIDER ABBAS

A dedicated sports journalist with a Master’s degree in English Literature. With experience writing for various sports platforms, he specializes in delivering in-depth analysis, breaking news, and compelling features. Passionate about sports storytelling, he strives to keep fans informed and engaged with insightful coverage across the sporting world.

Dr. Amir M. Khan
AMIR KHAN

A passionate sports enthusiast, particularly cricket, and a health correspondent. He leads a diverse team of sports writers, delivering insightful analysis and in-depth coverage across various sports. Under his leadership, the publication has expanded its reach, engaging a broad audience with high-quality journalism. His dedication to sports media and storytelling reflects his commitment to fostering informed discussions and diverse perspectives in the world of sports.

Home/News Feed Page