Babar, Shaheen, and Rizwan Back as US Hosts Pakistan vs. West Indies T20Is
By Mehr Jan
In a move that signals a return to full strength, Pakistan have named their squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies — and the headline is loud and clear: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are back.
While the trio had been sidelined for recent tours — including the T20I series loss to Bangladesh — they’re now firmly in the mix for Pakistan’s upcoming white-ball assignments.
Afridi returns to both formats, while Babar and Rizwan are locked in for the ODIs.
For Rizwan, the comeback comes with extra responsibility. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead the ODI squad, set to face the West Indies on August 8, 10, and 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.
Meanwhile, allrounder Salman Ali Agha retains the T20I captaincy for the three games scheduled for July 31, August 2 and 3 in Lauderhill, Florida.
A New Phase Under Familiar Faces
The recall of Pakistan’s top guns comes as the team enters a transition under newly appointed white-ball coach Mike Hesson.
The PCB has made a deliberate pivot toward T20 cricket, even scrapping the ODI leg of the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year in favor of additional T20Is — a plan that was eventually shelved due to scheduling conflicts.
Now, this tour against the West Indies marks Hesson’s first outing as ODI coach, and he’ll be working with a refreshed squad that blends experience with youth. Naseem Shah joins Afridi to spearhead the pace attack, while Babar’s return adds firepower to the batting order.
The T20I squad, meanwhile, welcomes back Hasan Ali, who returns after missing the Bangladesh series. He’s fresh off a stint in England’s T20 Blast with Birmingham Bears and slots into both white-ball squads. Faheem Ashraf also keeps his place after an impressive showing in the T20 series against Bangladesh.
Eyes on Hasan Nawaz and a Balanced Attack
Among the most talked-about selections is 22-year-old Hasan Nawaz, who earned his first ODI call-up. Nawaz’s brief but dramatic international run so far has been a rollercoaster — two golden ducks followed by the fastest T20I hundred by a Pakistani in just his third appearance.
Though inconsistency has trailed him, his big-hitting potential makes him an asset, particularly in the T20 format.
Also holding their spots are Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat, while Salman Mirza and Abbas Afridi are notable exclusions from the squads.
Pakistan’s squad overhaul comes at a time when the West Indies are still trying to find footing, currently trailing 0-2 in a five-match T20I series against Australia. The men in green will be hoping to capitalize on that and make a statement of their own — especially with the T20 World Cup now just six months away.
ODI Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
T20I Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
West Indies vs Pakistan Schedule
1st T20I: July 31, Lauderhill, USA
2nd T20I: August 2, Lauderhill, USA
3rd T20I: August 3, Lauderhill, USA
1st ODI: August 8, Trinidad & Tobago
2nd ODI: August 10, Trinidad & Tobago
3rd ODI: August 12, Trinidad & Tobago