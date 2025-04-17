Cooper Connolly Joins San Francisco Unicorns for MLC, Eyes T20 World Cup Spot
Rising Australian allrounder Cooper Connolly has signed with the San Francisco Unicorns for the upcoming season of Major League Cricket (MLC), marking his first foray into overseas franchise T20 cricket. The 21-year-old, known for his dynamic left-handed batting and left-arm spin, is set to make a strong impression under former Australia allrounder Shane Watson, who coaches the Unicorns.
Connolly’s addition to the MLC is pivotal in his young career. While he’s not expected to feature in Australia’s overlapping Test tour of the West Indies, his presence in the MLC could position him well for selection in the five T20 internationals that follow, as selectors look ahead to the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
"Cooper's all-round ability is going to be a key asset for the Unicorns this summer," said Watson. "Although he's young, he's shown maturity and adaptability beyond his age; not many players have international experience across both white-ball formats and earned a baggy green at 21."
Connolly made headlines during the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) season when he led the Perth Scorchers to a dramatic title win in just his second innings. Since then, he has steadily climbed the ranks, making his international debut across all three formats. In T20Is, he debuted against Scotland in 2023, although his opportunities have been limited due to a thumb injury.
He returned to form in the 2024-25 BBL season, scoring 351 runs at an average of 50.14 with a strike rate of 131.46, earning joint Player of the Tournament honors alongside Glenn Maxwell. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball was on display again during the Champions Trophy semi-final against India, where he dismissed Rohit Sharma and nearly claimed the scalp of Virat Kohli.
Career Snapshot (as of early 2025):
- T20Is: 2 matches
- BBL 2024-25: 351 runs @ 50.14, SR 131.46
- International Debuts: T20I (2023), Test (2024)
- Major Achievements: 2022-23 BBL Title with Perth Scorchers, BBL 2024-25 Joint Player of the Tournament
With Australia considering a left-arm spinner for their T20 World Cup squad, Connolly’s MLC stint could serve as a proving ground. He’ll join fellow Australians Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk at the Unicorns, a team that reached last season’s final.
As Connolly continues his upward trajectory, all eyes will be on his MLC performances and whether they can catapult him into Australia’s World Cup plans.