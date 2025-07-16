Countdown to WWC25: Warm Up Matches Start September 25 in India, Sri Lanka
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is just around the corner, and the warm-up matches are set to begin on September 25 across four venues in Bengaluru and Colombo. A total of nine practice games will be played over four days, featuring all eight qualified teams.
The warm-up schedule, running from September 25 to 28, will see teams fine-tuning their strategies ahead of the main tournament, which starts on September 30 and concludes on November 2 in India. Each team will play at least two warm up matches, except Australia, who have only one fixture scheduled against England on September 27.
The matches will be held at
- BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru
- M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
- Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
- R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The action begins on September 25 with a clash between 2017 finalists India and England in Bengaluru, while South Africa takes on New Zealand at the same time. Over in Colombo, Sri Lanka faces Pakistan, and Bangladesh meets Sri Lanka 'A'.
On September 27, Australia’s sole warm-up game against England headlines the day, alongside India vs. New Zealand and Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh. The final round of warm-ups on September 28 will feature South Africa against India 'A' and Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka 'A'.
A Sneak peek into the Tournament’s Legacy
The Women’s ODI World Cup has a rich history, dating back to 1973, two years before the men’s tournament began. The inaugural event, held in England, was a groundbreaking moment for women’s cricket, thanks to pioneers like Rachael Heyhoe Flint and Sir Jack Hayward.
England claimed the first title by defeating Australia in a decisive match at Edgbaston, with Enid Bakewell emerging as the tournament’s top scorer.
Over the decades, the competition has grown significantly, overcoming early challenges like limited participation and funding.
Australia and England have dominated, with seven and four titles respectively, while New Zealand joined the winners’ circle in 2000. The 2022 edition saw Australia triumph over England, continuing their recent dominance.
Why Warm up Matches Matters
The warm up matches are more than just practice , they offer teams a chance to adapt to conditions and test combinations before the main event. For newer squads like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, these games are crucial for gaining experience against top-tier opponents.
Meanwhile, the inclusion of India 'A' and Sri Lanka 'A' provides additional competitive opportunities, reflecting the ICC’s push for deeper talent development.