Cricket Makes Return, MMA Debuts in 2026 Asian Games Lineup
By Mehr Jan
In a move set to diversify the athletic showcase of the 2026 Asian Games, cricket and mixed martial arts (MMA) have officially been added to the competition roster.
The announcement was made following the 41st board meeting of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC).
The games, co-hosted by Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and its capital Nagoya, are slated to run from September 19 to October 4, 2026.
Cricket Returns with Unfinished Business
Cricket, which has only featured in three previous editions of the Asian Games, will be making its fourth appearance at the continental event.
The sport first debuted in Guangzhou in 2010, followed by Incheon in 2014. After being excluded from the 2018 Jakarta Games, it returned with full international status in 2023 at Hangzhou.
Japan’s organizing committee is currently exploring venues within Aichi for cricket events, despite a lack of established facilities.
Discussions are ongoing with several municipalities, with Sano in Tochigi Prefecture emerging as a potential host due to its history with domestic and international cricket tournaments.
Notably, Japan's U-19 men's team recently clinched a spot in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, a historic qualification achieved at the Sano International Cricket Ground.
The cricket tournament at the Asian Games will once again feature both men's and women's competitions, played in the fast-paced T20 format. At the 2023 edition, India struck gold in both categories, with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka taking silver, and Bangladesh earning double bronze.
Cricket is also preparing for its long-awaited Olympic return at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, marking its first inclusion since the Paris 1900 Summer Olympics.
Mixed Martial Arts Enters the Ring
While cricket marks a return, MMA is making its Asian Games debut in 2026.
The sport will be featured under the Combat Sports discipline, joining kurash and jujitsu. A total of six medal events are scheduled for MMA’s inaugural appearance.
The inclusion signals the growing recognition of MMA across Asia, where the sport has surged in popularity due to organizations like ONE Championship and UFC cultivating passionate fan bases.