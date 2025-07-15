Cricket Returns to Olympics at LA 2028, Matches Set to Begin July 12
Cricket is set to make a historic return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, with the competition scheduled to begin on July 12. The men's and women's T20 tournaments will each feature six teams, culminating in medal matches on July 20 and July 29. All games will be hosted at the Fairgrounds Stadium, a temporary venue located in Pomona, roughly 50 kilometers east of downtown Los Angeles.
The inclusion of cricket at the Olympics comes more than a century after its only previous appearance — a two-day match between Great Britain and France at the 1900 Paris Games. Great Britain claimed the gold on that occasion.
A total of 180 athletes, with each team allowed a 15-member squad, will compete in the fast-paced T20 format. Most days will feature double-headers, with games beginning at 9:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. local time. There will be no matches scheduled on July 14 and 21 to allow rest days in the tournament calendar.
The Fairgrounds Stadium, officially known as Fairplex, is a nearly 500-acre site with a rich history of hosting large-scale events, including the LA County Fair, concerts, and sports competitions. For LA 2028, it will be transformed into a world-class cricket venue designed specifically for the Olympic matches.
"When the world comes here for these Games, we will highlight every neighbourhood as we host a Games for all and work to ensure it leaves a monumental legacy," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. She noted the success of the PlayLA initiative, with over one million enrollments, as part of the city's broader Olympic legacy planning.
Cricket’s return to the global Olympic stage underscores the sport's expanding international appeal. Recent milestones include the debut of women’s cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the participation of both men’s and women’s teams in multiple editions of the Asian Games. Additionally, the 2024 T20 World Cup hosted several matches in U.S. cities such as Grand Prairie, Lauderhill, and New York, further highlighting cricket’s growing footprint in North America.
With the countdown now underway, LA 2028 promises to be a milestone moment for cricket and its global fanbase.