Cricket’s Olympic Comeback: T20 Format Set to Light Up LA28
By Mehr Jan
Cricket is officially back on the Olympic stage — and this time, it’s in the fast-paced T20 format. The sport will return to the Games after more than a century, featuring in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics(LA28) with six teams each in the men’s and women’s categories.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) greenlit cricket’s inclusion during its session in Mumbai in October 2023, sealing its comeback after a solitary appearance in Paris in 1900.
That historic match, a two-day face-off between Great Britain and France, has since been viewed as an unofficial Test. But in LA28, cricket is set for prime time.
T20 Showdowns and a Shrinking Window to Qualify
Each side will be allowed to field a 15-member squad, with a total of 90 athletes per gender, as part of the event’s structured quota.
While the final qualification pathway is yet to be revealed, it's expected that the top five nations in ICC’s T20I rankings at a designated cut-off will join host nation United States — likely to receive automatic entry — in the battle for gold.
That scenario leaves just five qualifying slots, sparking intrigue over which cricketing heavyweights will make the cut.
Questions also remain over the West Indies’ representation. Unlike in ICC events, the Caribbean nations compete individually at the Olympics, raising the possibility of one island — as seen in the 2022 Commonwealth Games where Barbados represented the region — taking the Olympic stage.
Kit McConnell, the IOC’s sports director, addressed the issue last year, saying the committee would weigh both global competitiveness and regional diversity while staying within the athlete quota.
“Normally, the host country is one of the teams in the team sports,” McConnell said, “And then we look at a balance of global strength and regional representation.”
Five Fresh Additions, Gender Equality on the Cards
Cricket joins baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash as the five new sports approved for LA28. These additions bring the total number of medal events to a record 351 — 22 more than the Paris 2024 edition.
The Games will also be historic for another reason: all team sports will feature an equal number of men’s and women’s teams, marking a significant step toward gender parity.
Boxing, too, will finally hit gender equality, with the introduction of a seventh women’s weight class to match the men’s format.
While details around cricket’s Olympic format continue to unfold, one thing is certain — the sport is preparing for a global showcase unlike any before, and fans can expect a high-octane, six-hitting spectacle when the T20 format ignites Los Angeles.