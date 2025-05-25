CSK Exit With a Bang! Will This Loss Cost Titans Their Top Spot?
Chennai Super Kings ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high, hammering Gujarat Titans by 83 runs at the Chepauk Stadium. Despite the win, CSK finish at the bottom of the table, but they did enough to dent Gujarat’s confidence heading into the playoffs. With this defeat, GT's top spot is now in jeopardy and hinges on the outcomes of remaining league games involving RCB, PBKS, and MI.
Toss and Playing XIs
CSK stand-in skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first. Deepak Hooda came in for Ravichandran Ashwin, while Gujarat’s Shubman Gill replaced Kagiso Rabada with Gerald Coetzee.
Chennai Super Kings XI: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Subs: Vijay Shankar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, M Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, M Prasidh Krishna
Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma
CSK’s Explosive Batting Display
Chennai got off to a steady start, with Ayush Mhatre (34) and Devon Conway (52) adding 44 runs for the first wicket. Conway’s knock was marked with precision and power, including six fours and two sixes. Urvil Patel added a brisk 37, but it was Dewald Brevis who stole the show.
Brevis lit up the innings with an electrifying 57 off just 23 balls, smashing at a strike rate of 247. He hit 4 sixes and 5 fours to take CSK to a massive 230 in their 20 overs. For Gujarat, Prasidh Krishna was the only standout, claiming 2 for 22 in his four overs, while the rest of the bowling attack struggled to contain CSK’s batters.
Titans Collapse Under Pressure
In reply, Gujarat Titans never really got going. Skipper Shubman Gill departed early for 13, followed by Jos Buttler (5) and Sherfane Rutherford (0), leaving GT reeling. Sai Sudharsan, who came in as an impact substitute, provided some fight with a well-made 41 off 28 balls, but wickets kept tumbling at the other end.
Arshad Khan struck a few late blows, scoring 20 off 14 balls with three sixes, but the collapse continued. Gujarat were eventually bowled out for 147 in 18.3 overs CSK’s Anus Kambhoj and Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers claiming 3 wickets each in 6.3 overs collectively Ahmad bowled 4 overs and leaked 21 runs only while Kambhoj gave away 13 runs in his 2.3 overs, handing CSK a comfortable 83-run win.
Player of the Match
Dewald Brevis was rightfully named Player of the Match for his game-changing half-century that set the tone for CSK’s dominant win.
Gujarat’s Worrying Form
With back-to-back losses heading into the playoffs, Gujarat Titans face questions over their momentum. Although still at the top of the table with 18 points, their position is no longer guaranteed as PBKS, RCB, and MI are still in contention.
CSK, meanwhile, may have exited the tournament, but they signed off with a commanding performance that reminded fans of their fighting spirit.