CSK Puts a Huge Dent in KKR’s Play-off Qualification Hopes
The match between CSK and KKR was full of entertainment but was decided by Dewald Brevis in one over. He smashed Vaibhav Arora for thirty runs in the 11th over and turned the match on its head. It was a must-win match for KKR, and for the first three parts of the game, it seemed like they were winning—but the South African nullified all their plans, as well as their playoff chances.
Toss and Team News
Rahane won the toss and decided to bat first. Venkatesh Iyer missed out for KKR due to a hand injury and was replaced by Manish Pandey. For CSK, there were two changes: Conway and Urvil Patel came in, replacing Curran and Rasheed.
KKR XI: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Subs: Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia
CSK XI: Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, R. Ashwin, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Rahane, Manish, and Russell Take KKR to a Respectable Total
Despite having a very long batting lineup, KKR has failed to post big targets on the board this season. With a seasoned batter like Moeen Ali stationed at number 9, they should be posting 220+ scores in every match. Though certain players like Rahane and Raghuvanshi have been scoring consistently, the lack of support from the rest has let them down too many times.
It wasn’t much different today either, as once again the skipper took the burden on himself and started the attack on KKR’s behalf. Gurbaz scored just 11 while Narine got a start but was dismissed on 29. Rahane scored 48 off 33, carrying KKR in the early part of the game.
Andre Russell then led the charge, hitting some powerful shots, including three sixes, to score a quickfire 38. Manish Pandey, meanwhile, kept rotating the strike to ensure one end was held while the other attacked. Their collective effort took KKR’s total to 179, which seemed enough on a tricky pitch—but in the end, it wasn’t.
Noor Ahmad was amazing with the ball and was the main reason KKR failed to reach 200. He was equally effective in both stages of the innings, bowling superbly and taking four wickets while conceding just 31 runs in his four overs. He is now the top wicket-taker in the league, tied with GT’s Prasidh Krishna at 20 wickets.
A Typical Early Collapse for CSK, But Brevis Turns the Tide
Just like in every match this season, CSK’s top order failed again—except for debutant Urvil Patel. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper looked in the mood and attacked from ball one. He smashed 4 sixes in his short innings of 11 balls, scoring 31. His quickfire knock kept CSK in the game while wickets tumbled around him.
The openers both got out without even getting off the mark. Ashwin was promoted to number four but it backfired, as he was caught for just 8, while Jadeja scored a couple of boundaries and was dismissed for 19. CSK were in deep trouble at that point, with half their team back in the dugout inside the powerplay.
However, Dewald Brevis scored 30 runs off Vaibhav Arora’s over—smashing three sixes and three fours—and changed the game completely. KKR were in control at that point, but his brilliance shifted the momentum, with CSK now needing just 57 off 54 balls.
He was caught by Rinku Singh in the 13th over, but the match scenario was ideal for the two batters at the crease: MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube. The two ensured they reached the target comfortably, with the winning runs scored by number 10, Anshul Kamboj.
Though it didn’t make any difference to CSK’s future this season, they have surely dimmed KKR’s chances of qualification. KKR now has to win both of their remaining matches, but even that might not be enough to take them to the playoffs.
Man of the Match
Noor Ahmad’s four wickets and excellent finishing spell earned him the Man of the Match award.