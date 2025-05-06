CSK vs. KKR Preview: Who Will Win the High-Intensity Encounter at Eden Gardens?
For CSK, this will be a dead rubber match as they are already out of contention for a spot in the play-offs. However, the reigning champions KKR are still hopeful of qualification, making this a crucial must-win game for them.
CSK have been really poor this season, winning just 2 of the 11 matches they have played so far. Their star players have failed to perform—particularly their batting lineup, which has neither posted big targets nor chased anything substantial this season. None of the star batters have been able to deliver, forcing the management to rotate the playing XI almost every match.
On the other hand, KKR have had a mixed experience this season—winning five, losing five, with one match washed out by rain. They struggled at the start but have made a comeback to keep their playoff hopes alive until the final matchday. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane is in good form, as are their key players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakravarthy.
Head to Head
CSK has historically dominated this fixture, winning 19 of the 31 matches played in the IPL. KKR have won 11, while one match ended with no result.
Probable XI for KKR vs CSK
KKR Probable Playing XI:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
Impact Player: Harshit Rana
CSK Probable Playing XI:
Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Player: Shivam Dube
CSK vs KKR: Players to Watch
Batsmen
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Raghuvanshi has provided crucial support to KKR’s batting order on multiple occasions this season, becoming their most consistent batter. His regular scores in the 30s and 40s have rescued KKR from tricky situations, making him a key reason for their playoff contention. He is the top scorer for KKR this season, with 285 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.71 and a strike rate of 146.
Ayush Mhatre
What a season the 17-year-old is having. In a team that has consistently underperformed, Mhatre has had a breakout year. His 94 against RCB was a display of maturity and grit, he remained focused till the end even as partners came and went at the other end.
Bowlers
Varun Chakravarthy
The Indian mystery spinner is the top wicket-taker for KKR this season. Despite having played for a number of years, most batters still struggle to read him. He has taken 15 wickets in 11 matches this season, with an average of 20.7 and an economy rate of 7.6. If KKR qualifies, he will be a strong contender for the Purple Cap.
Noor AhmadThe Afghan leg-spinner has been the most consistent bowler for CSK this season and is among the top wicket-takers in IPL 2025. Having switched from Gujarat Titans to CSK this season, Noor Ahmad has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches, with an average of 19.6 and an economy rate of 8.