Dayal Holds Nerve in Final-Over Thriller to Edge CSK yet Again
By Shah Faisal
In a match packed with explosive batting, last-over drama, and standout performances from both sides, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), 213/5, secured a thrilling two-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK),211/5, in one of the most entertaining encounters of the season. Despite Ayush Mhatre’s sensational 94 and a valiant effort by Ravindra Jadeja, CSK fell agonizingly short of chasing down a daunting 214-run target.
Toss and Playing XIs
CSK’s captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first.
RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal
Impact Players: Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone
CSK XI: Ayush Mhatre, Shaikh Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Players: Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
RCB Innings: Kohli, Bethell Shine Before Shepherd's Carnage
RCB’s innings got off to a flying start with Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell unleashing an onslaught on the CSK bowling attack. The duo complemented each other perfectly, racing to their respective fifties in just 33 balls each. Bethell struck a solid 53, while Kohli went big, hammering 62 runs that included five sixes.
But the real fireworks came at the death, courtesy of Romario Shepherd. Walking in with few overs remaining, Shepherd produced one of the most destructive cameos in recent memory. He reached his half-century in just 14 balls, smashing six sixes and four fours. His brutal assault peaked in the 19th over when he took 33 runs off Khaleel Ahmed—marking one of the costliest overs in T20 history.
Thanks to the electric start and Shepherd's late blitz, RCB posted a massive 213/5 in their 20 overs. Notably, 54 runs came in the last two overs, the most ever conceded by a team in that phase.
CSK Innings: Young Mhatre's Brilliance Nearly Pulls Off the Impossible
Chasing 214, CSK came out with positive intent. Openers Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed were aggressive from the start, especially Mhatre, who launched into Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 22 runs in a single over. CSK raced to 48 before Rasheed fell, and Sam Curran followed shortly, it was Lungi Ngidi who put the initial brakes on the chase.
Despite the early blows, Mhatre continued with confidence beyond his 17 years, playing classy strokes all around the park. His mature knock of 94 brought CSK right back into the game, as he and Ravindra Jadeja built a strong partnership. However, his dismissal—bowled by a clever ball from Ngidi—was the turning point. Ngidi struck again the very next ball, trapping Dewald Brevis LBW to derail CSK’s chase.
With 42 needed off the final 21 balls, Jadeja and Dhoni tried to rebuild. The equation came down to 15 from the final over, bowled by Yash Dayal.
Last Over Drama: Dayal Holds Nerve After No-Ball Twist
The tension peaked in the final over. After conceding a couple of singles, Dayal trapped MS Dhoni LBW on the third ball, silencing the CSK crowd. Shivam Dube walked in and launched the next delivery—a waist-high no-ball—over the ropes for six, reducing the target to 6 off 3.
However, Dayal held his nerve under immense pressure and conceded just 3 runs in the final three balls, sealing a famous 2-run win for RCB. Lungi Ngidi's crucial middle-over breakthroughs and Shepherd’s blazing cameo were instrumental in RCB’s triumph.