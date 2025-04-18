Dewald Brevis and Dasun Shanaka Get IPL Call-Backs as Replacements for Gurjapneet Singh and Glenn Phillips
By SHAH FAISAL
Brevis joins Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 2.2 crore, stepping in for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who didn’t feature in a single game this season. Shanaka, on the other hand, returns to Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 75 lakh as a replacement for Glenn Phillips, who was ruled out with a groin injury suffered against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Brevis Gets a Second Wind – A Chance to Finally Shine?
Nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ for his batting style that mirrors AB de Villiers' unconventional flair, Dewald Brevis burst onto the scene with high expectations. However, he has yet to convert that early promise into consistent performances at the IPL level.
With 81 T20s, 1787 runs, and a highest score of 162, Brevis has shown glimpses of his talent. Despite going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh, his recent form—finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in South Africa’s domestic one-day cup scoring 398 runs with an average of 66 runs.
This CSK opportunity could be the stage Brevis needs to finally justify the hype and make his mark in the IPL. Could this be his breakout season? For that to happen, Brevis will have to find a confident head and a better luck because it’s not easy to get in with all guns blazing in the middle of an IPL season when all the other have adapted to the conditions and match situation. But people with greater talents need adverse situations to express themselves, and it may be the second coming that he may have been fantasizing about back in his country
Gujarat Titans' Woes Continue Amid Impact Players' Absence
While CSK is banking on emerging talent, Gujarat Titans (GT) are scrambling to patch up a squad plagued by injuries. The addition of Dasun Shanaka, who played three matches for GT in 2023 and scored only 26 runs, is more about necessity than strategy. Shanaka didn’t bowl during that stint and will now look to make a stronger impression in his second innings with the franchise. Shanaka, compared to Brevis, has a calm head and wiser tactics to display for his franchise. It is not easy to fill the boots of an inform and ever-flying Philips, but every player comes with his own flair, and perhaps Shanka's may turn the tide in his favour this time.
GT are still without Kagiso Rabada, who left the tournament on April 3 for a personal matter. The team has not yet named a replacement, and Rabada’s return is still uncertain. In his absence, along with Phillips’ injury, the Titans are clearly struggling to maintain a competitive edge in the face of these key absences.
With both impact player vacancies and form concerns looming, GT will need more than a quick fix to stay afloat in the tournament.