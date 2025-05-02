ECB Bans Transgender Women From Women’s Cricket in Landmark Ruling
By Mehr Jan
In a major move in sports policy, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially barred transgender women from competing in all levels of women’s and girls’ cricket.
The ruling, effective immediately, comes in response to an April judgment by the U.K. Supreme Court that clarified the legal definition of a woman under the 2010 Equality Act is based on biological sex.
The ECB stated that the decision ensures alignment with legal precedent while maintaining the safety and fairness of female-only competitions.
Only those "whose biological sex is female" will now be eligible to play in women's cricket.
Transgender athletes will still be permitted to participate in open and mixed-gender formats.
From Inclusion to Restriction: A Policy Reversal
Previously, the ECB allowed transgender women to compete up to the third tier of the domestic structure.
The board had prohibited participation in the top two tiers for players who had undergone male puberty. But Friday’s board meeting ushered in a blanket ban, effectively tightening the governing body's stance.
“Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible,” the ECB said in a statement. “However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary.”
Fiona McAnena, director of campaigns at human rights organization Sex Matters, endorsed the ECB’s new position. “The two-tier policy was never coherent,” she said. “Protecting only elite players while leaving thousands of others at risk was indefensible. Now that the law permits exclusion based on biological sex, the ECB has done the right thing.”
A Growing Divide: Backlash From Trans Advocates
The decision has, however, drawn criticism from transgender athletes and advocacy groups who say the ECB acted prematurely.
“What the ECB has done is not give us as transgender women a chance to say that there isn't much advantage going on,” said Amelia Short, a transgender cricketer with the Lindow Club.
“From the teams I've played on, I’m pretty sure they’d vouch they weren’t at risk of injury with me on the field. I was nowhere near the biggest hitter or the fastest bowler. We weren't doing an injustice to the women’s game.”
Stonewall, the LGBTQ+ rights charity, also voiced concerns over the timing. “These decisions have been made too soon,” a spokesperson said. “Before the legal implications have been fully understood or statutory guidance issued, governing bodies have rushed to impose blanket bans. Trans women, young and old, who love sport will be deeply distressed.”
The ECB acknowledged the impact of the decision on affected players and emphasized plans to support those impacted through local cricket boards. “We maintain that abuse or discrimination has no place in our sport and are committed to ensuring that cricket is played in a spirit of respect and inclusivity,” the statement concluded.