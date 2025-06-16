ECB to Split Women’s Hundred from Men’s Matches by 2026
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is preparing a major shift for The Hundred, aiming to host women’s matches separately from men’s games for the first time. The move could happen as early as 2026, marking a big step for women’s cricket.
What’s Happening?
Since its inception in 2021, The Hundred has featured women's and men's matches played consecutively at the same venues, with one ticket granting access to both games.
Under the proposed new structure, women's matches would operate independently, with their own dedicated time slots, separate ticketing, and potentially prime-time scheduling.
The ECB's ultimate goal is ambitious but clear, to sell out iconic cricket grounds like Lord's and Edgbaston specifically for women's matches.
ECB CEO Richard Gould acknowledges the double-header’s role but stresses it’s time to aim higher, "The double-headers have been working well... but getting to a capacity crowd for a women’s Hundred fixture at some point in the next couple of years has to be a target for us."
Why Decouple?
This potential shift comes as recognition of women's cricket's rising status in the sporting landscape. The ECB aims to demonstrate that the women's game can stand on its own merits commercially, rather than relying on the popularity of men's cricket.
The success of standalone women's sporting events, such as the sold-out 2017 Women's World Cup final at Lord's, has shown the potential for women's cricket to draw large crowds independently.
The move also aligns with broader trends in women's sports, exemplified by Arsenal Women's successful transition to playing at Emirates Stadium.
What are the Challenges involved?
However, the proposed changes come with significant challenges. The tournament's tight 27 day schedule presents logistical hurdles in accommodating additional matchdays.
Financially, while women's cricket currently operates at a deficit, the ECB views this as a necessary investment for long-term growth. Perhaps the biggest question mark hangs over whether fans will attend women's matches in similar numbers without the attraction of men's games following immediately after.
As one analysis noted, "Women’s cricket in England needs to maximize revenue in a way men’s county cricket doesn’t have to."
What’s Next?
Looking ahead, the 2025 season will maintain the current double-header format when it begins on August 5. However, 2026 could see the introduction of trial standalone women's matches.
The decision-making process will involve input from private investors who now hold stakes in the tournament's eight teams, some of whom have expressed interest in transitioning to a T20 format.
As Gould frames it, decoupling would "demonstrate the commercial growth of the women’s game"