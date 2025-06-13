Ecclestone Returns to England’s T20 Side for the India Series
The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced a 14-member women’s squad to face India in the upcoming bilateral T20 series. Sophie Ecclestone, the star English spinner, has been recalled for the five-match series just days after announcing she would take some time off to focus on her mental and physical well-being.
Last Saturday, it was announced that Ecclestone would take a break from cricket, prioritizing her wellness. She was also suffering from a “quad niggle,” which forced her to step away temporarily. England, however, remained confident of her comeback in time to face India. Her last appearance was for Lancashire in a Vitality T20 Blast match on June 1. With over two weeks remaining before the first T20I, Ecclestone has ample time to take a well-deserved rest.
She is currently ranked 4th in the ICC T20I bowling rankings, just ahead of her teammates Lauren Bell (No. 6) and Charlie Dean (No. 7).
England's head coach, Charlotte Edwards, expressed her excitement about having Ecclestone back in the side.
"It's great to have Soph back, and we're looking forward to having her back in the group," Edwards said. "She has obvious qualities and she'll be an asset to us."
However, Ecclestone’s return means Sarah Glenn misses out.
"We are blessed with a strong group of spinners and we unfortunately can't play them all," Edwards added. "It's now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast."
The Edwards-Brunt era has had a perfect start so far, with England clean-sweeping the white-ball series against the West Indies. They dominated every game and barely allowed the West Indies to breathe. But things will likely be more challenging against India, who are currently in red-hot form. Both teams are sharpening their strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.
"We're really looking forward to taking on India," Edwards said. "They're one of the best sides in the world and it'll be a huge test for us. There was lots to be happy about in the West Indies series, but equally, lots of things we want to keep improving on—we're always looking at getting better. Five games against India in front of big crowds at great venues will serve us really well. This is a significant series for us with the countdown well and truly underway towards the home ICC Women's T20 World Cup."
England squad for the T20 series vs India:
Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.