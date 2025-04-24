Ellyse Perry Heads Home, Rejoins New South Wales After Six Years
Australian cricket icon Ellyse Perry is returning to her home state, New South Wales (NSW), for the 2025-26 season of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) - Australia’s top domestic competition, after six years with Victoria.
Perry, a standout all-rounder, will bolster NSW’s title defense while reconnecting with family and friends in Sydney.
“I’m really looking forward to being back in Sydney and closer to my family and longtime friends,” said Perry, 34, who moved to Melbourne in 2018 but continued playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), a popular Twenty20 franchise tournament.
Reflecting on her time with Victoria, she added, “The last six years in Melbourne have been extremely fond ones, and I’m grateful for all the opportunities and memories.”
Despite juggling national team duties by representing Australia in both cricket and football, she has delivered remarkable performances for Victoria in the National League. In just 20 WNCL games, she scored 1,052 runs at an average of 75.14, including five centuries. Her standout innings included a 147-run effort against NSW in 2023 and 145 runs against the ACT earlier this year.
Cricket NSW’s Head of Female Elite Cricket, Leah Poulton, highlighted Perry’s broader impact, saying, “She’s not only one of the world’s premier cricketers but also a role model. Her professionalism and experience make her an incredible asset.”
Graham Manou, Victoria’s performance manager, praised her influence in these words: “Ellyse has been a source of inspiration for our next generation of players.”
Perry’s availability for NSW will depend on Australia’s schedule, which includes an ODI World Cup in October and a tour of India in September. These commitments mean NSW fans might not see her in action until December, after the WBBL season.
Beyond state cricket, Perry will play for Hampshire in England’s county league this July and rejoin Birmingham Phoenix in August for The Hundred. Her return follows other domestic moves, like Heather Graham (to Western Australia) and Molly Strano (to Victoria), as players shift teams during the offseason.
Perry’s career began at 16 when she debuted for Australia in both cricket and soccer, a rare dual-sport feat. Now, with over 2,700 runs and 120 wickets in her WNCL career, her homecoming adds depth to NSW’s squad and closes a chapter that started when she left Sydney for personal reasons in 2018.