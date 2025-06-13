Emerging Nepal Gets Big Break as West Indies Agree to Historic T20 Series
Nepal’s national cricket team will soon experience a big moment in their sporting journey: they will play a three-match T20 International (T20I) series against the mighty West Indies for the very first time. This historic series will take place later this year on September 27, 28, and 30, with all matches set to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
While the games are being played in Sharjah, Nepal will officially act as the host. This is because their usual home ground in Kathmandu — the TU Cricket Ground — is currently under construction. So, Sharjah is a practical alternative that offers similar playing conditions to what the Nepalese players will face in their upcoming qualifying tournament.
This series is more than just three cricket matches on the calendar. For Nepal, it’s a valuable chance to prepare for a big test ahead: the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, which will take place later this year in Oman. Conditions in Sharjah , such as the weather and pitch, are quite similar to Oman’s, so playing here helps Nepal practice in an environment that mirrors the real thing.
Facing the West Indies is no small task. The Caribbean team has twice been crowned T20 World Cup champions and is currently ranked fifth in the world in this format. By comparison, Nepal is ranked 18th, but they’ve been making steady progress and this series will help them measure where they stand against top-level competition.
Chris Dehring, the Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies, called this series a symbol of what cricket is all about. He said, “This series is more than just a set of international matches - it’s a celebration of the game’s growing presence around the world and a reminder of what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity. As a leading cricket nation, we believe it’s our responsibility to help the game grow outside our region too.”
He also praised Nepal for how far they’ve come and said that West Indies are proud to stand by them at this important stage in their cricketing story.
For the West Indies, this series also serves as valuable match practice. They have just wrapped up a T20 series in Ireland, although rain unfortunately washed out the opening game. Right after facing Nepal, the team will head into a Test series against India beginning in early October.
Due to this packed calendar, some of their star players — such as limited-overs captain Shai Hope and pace bowler Alzarri Joseph — may have to skip the matches in Sharjah if they are required for the longer-format games against India.
Meanwhile, Nepal has been busy building confidence. They are currently playing in a T20 tri-series in Scotland, competing against the host nation and the Netherlands. These matches are giving Nepal good match practice and helping the team build momentum before they take on the West Indies in Sharjah.
This upcoming series is also a great example of how cricket is becoming more open and supportive. Traditionally, only a few countries dominated the sport, but now bigger teams like West Indies are playing and supporting newer teams like Nepal. This spirit of cooperation helps smaller cricket nations grow, build stronger teams, and earn more fans back home.
Match Schedule:
- 1st T20I: September 27, 2025
- 2nd T20I: September 28, 2025
- 3rd T20I: September 30, 2025