End of an Era? Stead Resigns as White-Ball Coach, Considers Red-Ball Role
New Zealand men's head coach Gary Stead has officially stepped down from his role as white-ball coach and is now taking time to consider whether he wants to continue leading the side in the red-ball format. The 52-year-old, who has held the full-time head coach position since 2018 following Mike Hesson's departure, has guided the Black Caps through one of their most successful eras in international cricket.
Stead’s tenure has been marked by consistency and major milestones. Under his leadership, New Zealand lifted the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title in 2021, beating India in a historic final. More recently, the Black Caps pulled off a rare feat by sweeping India 3-0 in a Test series at home in 2024—ending India’s 12-year unbeaten streak in home series, a testament to Stead's red-ball coaching prowess.
In white-ball cricket, New Zealand consistently challenged at the highest level. Despite finishing as runners-up in three major ICC tournaments—the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy—New Zealand earned praise for their discipline, team spirit, and competitive consistency under Stead.
The decision to step away from the white-ball duties comes shortly after Rob Walter, South Africa’s outgoing white-ball coach, was linked with the head coaching role in New Zealand. Walter recently resigned from his position, citing a desire to spend more time with family, and has reportedly expressed interest in coaching in a more limited capacity.
Speaking about his decision, Stead stated:
"I'm looking forward to getting away from touring life for a while and having a think about my future. My focus has been on finishing the season strongly with a lesser experienced team."
"The past six to seven months has been particularly busy with relatively non-stop cricket action since September."
"I now want to evaluate my options but still feel I have coaching left in me, albeit not as head coach across all formats."
"The next month will give me the opportunity to discuss the situation more with my wife, family and others. I'll be in a better position to know whether I want to reapply for the Test coaching position after this time of reflection."
Having renewed his contract twice—once in 2020 and again in 2023—Stead’s current deal is set to expire in June 2025. As New Zealand Cricket enters a transitional period, the governing body is keeping its options open regarding the future coaching structure.
NZC’s Chief High Performance Officer, Bryan Stronach, backed Stead’s decision to take his time:
"Gary's results have been very impressive over a long period and we're very comfortable giving him some time to collect his thoughts and mull things over."
"At the moment we haven't any strong preference for either a split-coaching role or a sole appointment who covers all three formats, and we're unlikely to be clearer on that until we see who's putting their name forward."
The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Stead returns as red-ball coach or makes way for a new leadership setup. Regardless of what lies ahead, his contributions to New Zealand cricket have left a significant mark on the team’s legacy.