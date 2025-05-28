England Bowling Crisis Deepens as Atkinson Joins Injury List Before West Indies Series
England’s cricket team has suffered another blow ahead of their ODI series against the West Indies, with fast bowler Gus Atkinson ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old sustained the injury during England’s recent Test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, where he was seen in visible discomfort on the final day, managing just three overs before leaving the field.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news in a statement: "Atkinson sustained the injury during England’s Test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week. He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team. No replacement will be added to the ODI squad."
Atkinson’s absence compounds England’s fast-bowling crisis, coming just days after Jofra Archer was ruled out with a thumb injury sustained during the IPL. Left-arm seamer Luke Wood has been drafted in as Archer’s replacement, leaving England to rely on a pace attack comprising Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, and Wood.
The series marks a new era for England’s white-ball team, with Harry Brook taking over as captain following Jos Buttler’s resignation after a disappointing Champions Trophy campaign.
Brook leads a reshuffled squad that includes wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who is set to open alongside Ben Duckett in the first ODI at Edgbaston. Veterans Buttler and Joe Root will anchor the middle order, while spinners Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, and Jacob Bethell provide all-round options.
Series Schedule:
- ODIs: May 29 (Edgbaston), June 1 (Cardiff), June 3 (The Oval, London)
- T20Is: June 6 (Durham), June 8 (Bristol), June 10 (Southampton)
With Mark Wood also sidelined and Archer’s fitness uncertain, England’s fast-bowling resources are stretched thin. The team’s medical staff will be under pressure to manage Atkinson’s recovery carefully, ensuring he is fit for the marquee Test series against India.