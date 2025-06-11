England Clean Sweeps the White Ball Series Against West Indies, Again
England sealed their white-ball dominance in the series against West Indies by securing a 37-run victory in the third T20I at the Utilita Bowl on Tuesday. Harry Brook signed off his first challenge in style with a six-nil thrashing, while Buttler shone in his new and free role.
England had plenty of takeaways from the series, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching. The opening pair has settled well, while Salt’s paternity leave has come in handy for Jamie Smith, who scored his maiden ODI fifty in the last match and replaced Salt at the top. Jamie’s selection was a bold move, as Tom Banton—who batted at No.6—could have easily filled the gap, as could Buttler.
Liam Dawson played after more than two years and was exceptional with the ball. Dawson’s inclusion in the white-ball team has been debated for years, and he made his case with a strong performance. England have been using Livingstone as the extra spin option, but that hasn’t worked in the past couple of years. With Dawson providing the role of a frontline bowler as well as a No. 8, England will perform better.
Despite Dawson’s comeback as the second specialist spin bowler, along with Rashid, they were still missing a fifth bowler. With two pacers and two spinners, they completed the fifth bowler’s quota through Bethell and Jacks. Both the part-timers were on the expensive side, though Bethell’s figures—four wickets with an average of 20—were the best among the part-timers from both sides. Adil Rashid was brilliant as ever, taking four wickets, which propelled him to No.2 in the T20 bowling rankings.
However, their most important achievement was the formation of an explosive middle order. Brook steadied the number four position, with Buttler at No.3, while Bethell came in at 5. Banton, an opener by trade, played at number 6, while Will Jacks, one of the most explosive top-order batters in T20s, batted at No.7.
West Indies Cricket on a Downward Trajectory
While England’s clean sweep hints at a revival in white-ball cricket under Harry Brook, Shai Hope’s start as the new white-ball skipper got off to the worst start possible. The last 48 hours were the worst for West Indies cricket, as they first lost the second T20I on Sunday, losing the series with a game to spare. Then, on Tuesday, they suffered another huge loss—this time by 37 runs—to mirror the ODI series defeat.
In between the two matches came the news of Pooran’s retirement, which must have broken the hopes of many West Indian fans for a revival ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old is the top run-scorer in T20Is for West Indies and arguably the best batter in the world. His loss means West Indies have a tough task ahead to strengthen the middle order, of which Pooran is no longer a part.