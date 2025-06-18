England Confirms Playing XI for the First Test Against India at Headingley
England has announced their playing XI for the first match in the five-Test series against India. The first Test begins on Friday at Headingley. This marks the opening assignment for both teams in the new 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle. Ben Stokes will lead the England side, while India will be captained by their newly appointed Test skipper, Shubman Gill.
One of the key selections is Ollie Pope, who has been preferred over Jacob Bethell in the batting order. The English vice-captain will occupy the important No. 3 spot after having batted at No. 6 in the previous Test against Zimbabwe.
Pope’s position had come under scrutiny following a series of disappointing performances, coupled with the impressive form of the young and promising Jacob Bethell. Bethell, who batted at No. 3 during the New Zealand tour in the absence of Jamie Smith and Jordan Cox, notched up three half-centuries in his first three Tests, including a second-innings 96 in Wellington. Pope, meanwhile, had been batting lower in the order and also took on wicketkeeping duties.
England will open with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. Joe Root will bat at No. 4, followed by white-ball skipper Harry Brook at No. 5. Captain Ben Stokes takes up the crucial No. 6 position, with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith at No. 7.
In the bowling department, England has opted for Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes as their frontline pacers. Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir round out the bowling lineup, meaning England will go into the match with just one specialist spinner, with Joe Root available for part-time off-spin duties.
Carse will be playing his first Test since featuring against Pakistan and New Zealand. With 27 wickets in his previous five Tests, he will be looking to replicate that form in front of the home crowd.
“Headingley is an unbelievable ground,” said Carse. “I've played a bit of white-ball cricket here over the last couple of years… but to be able to play a home Test against India is going to be pretty exciting and I cannot wait to get going.”
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.