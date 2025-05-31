England Continue Their Winning Momentum by Defeating West Indies in First ODI after T20 Clean Sweep
The England Women’s cricket team is flying high under the new leadership of head coach Charlotte Edwards and skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt. After clean sweeping the T20 series, they started the ODI series against West Indies with yet another dominant performance. With all the star power in England’s ranks, it was the two openers and a debutant who made the headlines in the win.
England’s experiment with Amy Jones at the top worked as she partnered Tammy Beaumont for a 222-run opening partnership. Both openers scored centuries, with Jones topping the scoreboard with an innings of 122. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt then took charge after the two openers were dismissed, scoring a composed 52 to take England’s total to 345.
It was Jones’ first-ever century for England in nine years and over 200 games. She previously opened for the side in 2019 but was pushed down the order due to inconsistent form. However, her performance for The Blaze in the domestic ODI competition—scoring 80, 52, and 41 in her last three outings—earned her a return to the top of the batting order.
Hayley Matthews has been phenomenal on the England tour so far, winning the Player of the Series award in the T20Is despite West Indies losing the series 3-0. She and Qiana Joseph started superbly for the West Indies, putting up a 91-run partnership in just 14 overs, with Matthews contributing 48 off 47 deliveries.
Qiana Joseph stayed at the crease after Matthews' dismissal, keeping her team in the chase, but was eventually bowled by Alice Capsey for 62. Aaliyah Alleyne made a valiant effort at the end, scoring 44, but it wasn’t enough, as West Indies fell 108 runs short of the target.
With the ball, it was the debutants who made the difference. Linsey Smith, the left-arm spinner making her ODI debut, took a five-for and dismantled the West Indian middle and lower order. Em Arlott, another debutant, broke the 91-run opening stand by dismissing Hayley Matthews and ended the match with figures of 2 for 37.
Amy Jones’s sensational century at the top ensured England posted a commanding total and earned her the Player of the Match award.