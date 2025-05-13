England’s IPL Players Face Tough Choice as ODI Series Clashes with Rescheduled IPL Final
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) finds itself in a tricky position as the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) knockout stages clash with its upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.
Five English players named in the ODI squad - Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton - now face difficult decisions about their commitments, with the IPL final set for June 3, the same day as the third ODI.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) initially granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players to participate in the IPL until its original end date of May 25.
However, the tournament was paused due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan and later extended. The ECB has stated it will review NOC extensions, particularly for players whose IPL teams reach the playoffs.
Buttler (Gujarat Titans), Jacks (Mumbai Indians), and Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) could miss part of the ODI series if their teams progress. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) and Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) are likely available, as their teams are out of playoff contention.
The ECB spokesperson said: “We’re keen to support the IPL and the BCCI in getting the schedule up and running, and to facilitate players’ return should they choose to go back. No Objection Certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we’ll need to review any potential extensions.”
The IPL’s abrupt halt and restart have raised safety concerns among players. The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) is advising English players, with Tom Moffat of the World Cricketers’ Association noting, “Without players and their national governing bodies having oversight on security arrangements, it’s difficult for players to make fully informed decisions.”
The ODI series marks Harry Brook’s debut as England’s white-ball captain and holds significance for World Cup qualification, with England and West Indies currently eighth and ninth in the rankings. The ECB’s decision could set a precedent for future clashes between franchise leagues and international cricket.