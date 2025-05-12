Ex-Australia Pacer Shaun Tait Takes Over as Bangladesh’s Fast Bowling Coach
Bangladesh has named former Australian speedster Shaun Tait as their new pace bowling coach, replacing Andre Adams, whose tenure ended prematurely after a mutual agreement with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Tait, 42, has signed a contract running until November 2027, which will see him guide the team through major ICC events, including the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Tait brings a wealth of experience, having previously coached Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the West Indies Test team. His familiarity with subcontinental cricket, coupled with his aggressive fast-bowling pedigree, makes him a strategic hire for Bangladesh.
"It's a good time to be involved with the Bangladesh cricket team right now, a bit of a new era if you like," Tait said. "It's been spoken about many times recently, the young talent with the fast bowlers, which is great. This is international cricket, not a development team, and everyone expects the talent to bring results, which is very much my focus with the fast-bowling group and, most importantly, getting more wins for the team."
The decision to part ways with Adams follows Bangladesh's disappointing campaigns in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Adams, who took over in March 2024, was initially tasked with nurturing a promising pace attack but left after just 15 months. The BCB has not disclosed specific reasons for his departure, but the move signals a shift in direction.
Tait’s appointment aligns with Bangladesh’s ambitions to compete at the highest level. His recent stint as head coach of the Chittagong Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and his work with emerging talents like Shoriful Islam and Khaled Ahmed give him a head start.
He also emphasized his excitement about collaborating with head coach Phil Simmons: "To have the opportunity to work with Phil Simmons is equally as exciting, and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead."
Known for his express pace during his playing days, Tait was part of Australia’s 2007 World Cup winning squad and took 95 wickets in 59 international appearances. His coaching resume extends to franchise leagues like the PSL, BBL, and LPL, making him a well-rounded addition to Bangladesh’s backroom staff.
With a packed schedule ahead, including T20Is, ODIs, and Tests against UAE, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, Tait’s immediate challenge will be to sharpen Bangladesh’s pace attack.