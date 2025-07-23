Eyman Fatima Gets the Nod as Pakistan Names Squad for Ireland T20Is
By Mehr Jan
Pakistan’s women’s cricket team is gearing up for a crucial overseas assignment—and this time, they’re taking fresh firepower with them.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a 15-player squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, set to begin Aug. 6 at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin. Captain Fatima Sana, a rising all-rounder herself, will lead the side.
But all eyes will be on 22-year-old Eyman Fatima, the uncapped batter whose blazing form in the domestic circuit has earned her a well-deserved call-up.
A Rising Star Joins a Team in Transition
Eyman’s inclusion reflects a conscious push toward youth and aggressive batting—something Pakistan has struggled with in recent years.
Her 287 runs in eight matches during the National Women’s T20 Tournament, scored at a thunderous strike rate of 155.14, showed a fearless brand of cricket that selectors hope will translate on the international stage.
The right-hander also impressed during the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in 2023, anchoring Pakistan's win over Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 62.
Her elevation to the senior team comes after the Women’s Skills Camp, where 24 of the country’s top players were evaluated. Following the camp’s conclusion on July 24, the squad will now undergo a final pre-series training camp in Karachi before departing for Dublin.
The series in Ireland is more than just a bilateral contest—it’s a chance for Pakistan to bounce back from a string of inconsistent performances. In the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa, Pakistan finished fifth in their group, managing just one win.
More recently, they had a competitive yet unsuccessful outing against the West Indies at home earlier this year, where they showed flashes of brilliance but struggled to close out matches.
There are signs of promise, especially with younger players stepping up. However, batting collapses and a lack of finishing prowess have plagued the team in pressure situations. The addition of an aggressive batter like Eyman could be key to solving that puzzle.
Ireland Series: A Shot at Redemption
The last time Pakistan and Ireland met in a T20I series was in 2022, when Ireland pulled off a historic 2-1 win in Lahore. That defeat remains a sore point and provides the visiting side with plenty of motivation to even the score on Irish soil.
Beyond this series, Pakistan is looking ahead to a packed calendar.
The Women in Green are expected to play in the Asian Games later this year, followed by tours to Australia and Bangladesh. With the Women’s Championship points and global qualification pathways at stake, each match will carry added importance.
Squad Breakdown
Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.
Match Schedule:
Aug. 6 – First T20I, Clontarf Cricket Club
Aug. 8 – Second T20I, Clontarf Cricket Club
Aug. 10 – Third T20I, Clontarf Cricket Club