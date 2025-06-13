Finn Allen Lights Up the MLC 2025 with a Record-Breaking Century in the Opening Match
The opening match of MLC lit up the Coliseum Stadium in Oakland as the San Francisco Unicorns crushed defending champions Washington Freedom with a 123-run victory. Finn Allen stole the show with a jaw-dropping 151 off just 51 balls, smashing 19 sixes. The Unicorns posted a daunting target of 270, which the Freedom fell well short of, despite a promising start by their openers.
Toss and Team News
Glenn Maxwell, the new Freedom skipper, won the toss and decided to field first — a decision that backfired spectacularly.
SF Unicorns Playing XI: Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Seifert (wk), Connolly, Krishnamurthi, Hassan, Plunkett, Bartlett, le Roux, Rauf, C Anderson (c)
W Freedom Playing XI: Gous (wk), Owen, Mukhtar, Ravindra, Edwards, G Phillips, Pienaar, Holland, Sears, Netravalkar, Maxwell (c)
Allen’s Fireworks After Early Dismissals
Freedom’s title defense got off to a decent start as Jack Edwards dismissed Tim Seifert for 18, while Jake Fraser-McGurk fell to Saurabh Netravalkar inside the powerplay. However, Allen was already in six-hitting mode, powering the Unicorns to 67 for 2 by the end of the powerplay.
What followed was one of the greatest T20 innings ever witnessed. Mitchell Owen’s over right after the powerplay went for just 4 runs, but Krishnamurthi lit up the next over by smashing four consecutive sixes off Ravindra — igniting an explosive middle-over phase for the Unicorns. In the following over, Allen hammered Owen for three sixes, collecting 23 runs. At 194 for 3 in 14 overs, the Unicorns looked poised for a 300-plus total with a well-set Allen at the crease.
Allen brought up his century in just 34 balls and didn’t stop there, reaching his next fifty in only 16 balls. Along the way, he broke multiple records — including the most sixes in a T20 inning, fastest 150 in T20 history, and the highest individual score in an MLC match.
The run flow slowed a bit after Allen’s dismissal in the 18th over, and it seemed the Unicorns might struggle to reach 250. But Hasan Khan stepped up, smashing a valuable 38 off 18 balls, including three fours and three sixes, taking the team to a commanding total of 269.
Strong Start by Openers, but Middle Order Collapses
Owen and Ravindra came out firing in the chase, providing a blistering start. Ravindra, in particular, was in sensational touch, dispatching anything slightly full or short out of the park. Despite his dismissal, Freedom were 89 for 1 at the end of the powerplay — ahead of the Unicorns at that stage. Owen had been the early aggressor, racing to 36 off 13 balls within the first three overs.
Ravindra smashed four sixes off a Bartlett over but was dismissed in the 5th by Liam Plunkett. Owen followed soon after, run out in the 7th over. From that point on, everything unraveled for Freedom.
Despite a solid middle order on paper, Freedom’s batting lineup fell apart, unable to hold the crease. Edwards and Ben Sears were the only batters, aside from the openers, to reach double digits. Skipper Maxwell managed just 5, while Glenn Phillips was dismissed for a duck. In the end, Freedom were bowled out for 146, losing the match by a massive 123 runs.
The Unicorns’ bowlers recovered well after an early onslaught, using the scoreboard pressure to squeeze the life out of Freedom’s innings. Haris Rauf and Hassan took three wickets each, while Carmi le Roux claimed two.
Man of the Match
There was no doubt about the Man of the Match — Finn Allen’s scintillating 151 won him the honors.