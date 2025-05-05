Fraud Charges Rock Cricket Canada, CEO’s Hiring Process Questioned
By Mehr Jan
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked Cricket Canada to explain how it hired its new CEO, Salman Khan, following revelations that Khan is facing criminal charges stemming from his time as president of the Calgary and District Cricket League.
Khan, who took the reins at Cricket Canada in January 2025, was charged in March by Calgary Police over allegations that he and a league treasurer misappropriated approximately CAD 200,000 between 2014 and 2016.
The charges allege theft and fraud during his tenure at CDCL—a role he held before rising through Cricket Canada’s ranks.
Despite the seriousness of the accusations, Khan has staunchly denied any wrongdoing.
In a Facebook post, he dismissed the claims as fabricated. “I have never been arrested, detained, or out on bail,” he wrote. “These claims are completely false… They have nothing to prove against me.”
Khan also claimed the complainant had previously admitted in civil proceedings that the allegations were untrue. “I’m ready to fight just like I’ve been doing for the past 8 years,” he added.
ICC Questions Recruitment Process, NCL Deal
In a letter dated May 2 and signed by ICC general manager of development William Glenwright, the ICC sought detailed clarification on four points: the process followed in hiring Khan, whether the board was aware of the charges during recruitment, when Cricket Canada became aware if it hadn’t known earlier, and what actions the board has taken since the charges became public.
Though the ICC’s letter is presently framed as a request for information, several ethics clauses in the governing body’s code, particularly regarding transparency and board disclosures, may come into play if the case progresses.
Khan’s transition from honorary board director to salaried CEO also stirred controversy within the organization.
Sources say Khan was elected as a director in June 2023, but stepped down mid-term to take on the executive role—an appointment allegedly pushed through solely by Board Chair Amjad Bajwa and Director Imran Rana without consulting the full board.
The CEO's contract, reportedly for five years and lacking a termination clause, has fueled criticism over governance practices.
Complicating matters further is Cricket Canada’s recent decision to abandon its 25-year agreement with Bombay Sports for the Global T20 Canada league.
In its place, the board struck a new deal with National Cricket League (NCL) Canada—a body banned by the ICC in late 2024 for repeated violations. Sources indicate the board did not review alternative proposals, including one from ICC-backed ILT20.
While Cricket Canada claimed in April that it had launched an internal review of Khan’s appointment and the fraud case, no public update has followed. Meanwhile, provincial cricket administrators suggest the allegations against Khan had been circulating in private circles well before March.
The ICC has given the board two weeks to respond. As of publication, Khan, Bajwa, and Rana have not made any public comments.