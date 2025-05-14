Fresh Faces and Big Hopes: Ireland Announces Squads for West Indies Series
Ireland has unveiled its 14-member squads for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, marking an exciting new chapter with several debutants set to make their mark. The series will feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs) in May and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) in June.
White-ball skipper Paul Stirling will lead the side in both formats, with Ireland hoping to build momentum ahead of a busy international summer. Among the most notable inclusions are 22-year-old top-order batter Cade Carmichael and 24-year-old pacer Tom Mayes, earning maiden call-ups in the ODI setup. Pacer Liam McCarthy, another fresh face, has been selected for the T20I squad.
Selectors have been forced to make tough decisions, especially with seasoned fast bowler Mark Adair ruled out of the ODI series due to injury. However, Adair is expected to return for the T20 leg of the tour.
“Selection decisions for these two series were challenging, given the growing depth of talent we have in Ireland,” said national selector Andrew White. “Cade Carmichael’s rise has been impressive, showcasing his stroke play and adaptability with consistent performances for the Wolves.”
White also praised the two new pacers. “Liam McCarthy and Tom Mayes have demonstrated an ability to elevate their game each time they’ve been tested.”
The West Indies have already confirmed their squads for the European tour, which includes stops in both Ireland and England.
Full Schedule:
1st ODI: 21 May, Clontarf
2nd ODI: 23 May, Clontarf
3rd ODI: 25 May, Clontarf
1st T20I: 12 June, Bready
2nd T20I: 14 June, Bready
3rd T20I: 15 June, Bready
As Ireland looks to develop its bench strength and test new talent, the upcoming series will offer a critical opportunity to blend youth with experience on home turf.