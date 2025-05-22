From Ashes to Action: England’s Women Roar Back With Convincing Win
By Mehr Jan
A fresh chapter in England women’s cricket began with unmistakable authority as Charlotte Edwards’ debut as head coach was marked by an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the opening T20I in Canterbury.
While West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews dazzled with an unbeaten century (100*), the visitors’ total of 147 was comfortably overhauled by an England side that appeared reenergized and tactically sharp.
The home team crossed the finish line with 21 balls to spare, riding a dominant third-wicket stand between Sophia Dunkley and Heather Knight.
Dunkley Delivers, Knight Anchors
Dunkley led the charge with a blistering 81 not out—her highest-ever T20I score—showing fluency and composure from start to finish.
The right-hander found an ideal ally in former captain Knight, who added a steady 43*, as the duo stitched together a 94-run partnership across just 10 overs.
“I wanted to come out and contribute to the team and try to impact the game as much as possible,” Dunkley said after the win. “It was a good night. Heather has been outstanding around the group; nothing has changed much on that front.”
The team’s new leadership combination appears to have provided the clarity and calm that the squad needed following a disappointing Ashes whitewash earlier this year.
“Lottie has come in as a really calm person and very clear with what we want to do,” Dunkley added, acknowledging the early influence of the former England captain turned coach.
Matthews Shines in Defeat
Despite the one-sided result, Matthews’ innings was a lone bright spot for the visitors.
She anchored the innings with class and control, but without consistent support from her teammates, West Indies fell short of a par score.
“A good day for me, but unfortunate not to get the win,” Matthews reflected. “Felt we were 15-20 runs short. We weren’t able to build as many partnerships. Hard to defend 150—on the wrong end today.”
Still, the West Indies captain remained optimistic about her form and the team’s potential as the series progresses. “Always good when you can hit a few well. Hope to carry the form through the series,” she said.
England will look to build on this strong start when the two sides meet again in the second T20I at the County Ground in Hove on Friday, May 23.